During the previous five seasons, the bar was set for girls weightlifting in Monroe County that included having one state final representative four times during that span, as well as a record 27 advancing to the region finals a year ago.
All those numbers can be tossed out, as this season they were not just eclipsed but obliterated — 45 Keys athletes found their way to the region final with a record nine lifters advancing to the FHSAA 1A State Finals, the first time for Coral Shores and Key West, during which three of them — Marathon’s Rylan Chapa, and Key West’s Marina Goins and Breanna Allen — would find their way onto the medal stand, also a Keys record.
“I think it was pretty cool and [Rylan] was pretty excited to move up a slot,” said Marathon coach Jesse Schubert. “It was a good day for her and totally worth all the work they put in since October.”
While Goins and Allen both finished with the same rankings they entered, Gions fifth and Allen sixth, Schubert noted that Chapa entered the state finals ranked seventh, with the top six lifters earning a medal, but the No. 6-ranked lifter in the 101-class dropped roughly 10 pounds from her total in the state finals, which opened the opportunity for Chapa.
“You see that a lot, girls trying to make a move up the rankings will go for more and miss,” said Schubert.
Chapa would hit 115 on her first clean and jerk, but missed 120 on her second go but still decided to go up to 125.
“She told me she wanted to still go up and seemed confident so I told her to go for it and she nailed it,” said Schubert. “That allowed her to surpass the other girl.”
As the lifts remaining in her weight class dwindled, Schubert conveyed that with roughly two still to go was when Chapa’s celebration began, as she realized she had guaranteed herself a place on the podium stand.
“They were live-steaming the results and, as she was watching it, became obvious she was going to medal,” said Schubert.
Chapa is just the second medalist in Marathon school history, after Rachel Torres Brown took second overall during the 2016 season.
“Ori [Mendez] was right there for three years, she was so close tying for sixth two years in a row, so I’m really happy for Rylan,” said Schubert. “I’m really excited to see what she and Allie can do next year.”
Allen and Goins are the first medalist in just the third season of girls weightlifting at Key West High. Allen was prefect in the bench press lifting 190 pounds, fourth most in the state, but struggled in the clean and jerk making one of her three lifts for 155 pounds. Gions went for 150 in both of her lifts, missing on her final bench and two of three in the clean and jerk.
Val Thene also joined her Key West teammates taking 18th at 110 pounds, while none of Coral Shores four state qualifiers were able to medal. Annavera Peixoto was 17th at 101-pound, just edging out Marathon’s Allie Barbenec by 5 pounds, Alison Woltanski was 18th at 119 pounds, Kaylee Stokee was tied for 11th at 154 pounds and the Lady ’Canes’ best finish came from Amber Steven, who lifted a combined 305 pounds in the 199-pound class to bring the record-breaking season to a close.
“They are only going to get better and are excited to go into next year,” said Schubert.