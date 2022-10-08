Health has been a big factor in the Key West High girls volleyball season, playing without two key starters for a majority of the campaign, but still, the Lady Conchs have found a way to battle through, rebounding from just one win in their first nine matches, to have now won seven of their last nine including two wins this past week defeating Monroe County rival Coral Shores 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-17) on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and a day later shutting down Keys Gate 3-0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-11) both on the Lady Conchs’ home court at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.

In fact, Key West is 19-4 in sets during those last nine matches, and as of Wednesday’s contest, the Lady Conchs are back to full strength with starting middle hitter Bridgette Swenney and setter Victoria Pavlik back in the lineup.