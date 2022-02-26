The competition has been good and the outcome has been very good for the Key West High School girls’ lacrosse team, but on Saturday, Feb. 26, they face an even better team.
After a 3-0 start on the season, the Lady Conchs play host to Ransom Everglades at noon on Saturday at The Back Yard.
The Raiders (0-3-0) has been a nemesis of sorts to the Lady Conchs the past few years yet they are always a good test to see where the program is and where it needs to be at the end of the season when they more than likely will face Ransom in the postseason — again.
Leading up to the big game with Ransom, Key West won a pair of matches.
On Saturday, Feb 19, at The Back Yard, they routed South Plantation 18-4 and Wednesday, Feb. 24, stopped Archbishop McCarthy, 8-7, at the home of the Mavericks.
Conchs coach Marissa Giacopuzzi said they are working on a few things even after three resounding victories.
“We’re still working out the kinks and working on our cohesiveness. We need to do a better job of noticing opportunities faster, moving the ball in the air instead of our feet and communicating on double teams during transitions,” said the coach.
Giacopuzzi said McCarthy was a good test in preparation for their match with Ransom.
“I love playing Archbishop McCarthy. They are a very talented team. It really challenges us when we get to play those teams. I like to play these teams that show us where our weaknesses are and what we need to work on,” explained the coach about their preparation for the Mavs. What they practiced came to pass on the pitch. “We practiced what we need to do when we get the ball, are we going to play zone or man and we were in those situations yesterday. That made me feel so good as a coach that I knew what to expect, we practiced it and were successful. We came out on top and it was so beautiful to watch.”
The Mavericks began with a 2-0 advantage but Key West went up 4-3 at the half.
“We were 6-6, then 7-7 and finished it off. They were very aggressive, very physical, they made us work very hard,” said the coach. “I told the girls going into yesterday, I wanted this game to challenge us in preparation for Saturday. That’s where it mattered. It allowed us to work together as a team. Bella (Marchiano) and Ella (Baxter) were not seeing the net like they normally do so it gave the opportunity for other girls to step up and shine.”
In their win over the Mavs, Naomi Grabus netted four goals, three in the first half, the fourth and final was the winning score. Scarlett McMonigle scored a pair and with one apiece was Ada Van Loon and Sophia Felini. Although Marchiano and Baxter did not score they both had an assist.
In the net, Courtney Grabus had seven saves and the team won 25 ground balls and caused six turnovers.
In their game against South Plantation, Marchiano finished with four goals and assisted on one, Baxter had a hat trick, with two goals each were Michaela Kevalova, Naomi Grabus and Felini and she had one assist. Emma Louchheim had a goal and two assists and with a goal were Devan Bittner, Katie Collins, McMonigle and Kathryn Smith.
With seven saves in the net was Courtney Grabus.
“We had 10 girls score against South Plantation. We are so diverse with our talent. Archbishop had a couple of keys girls, but everyone was aggressive, challenging us, but only a couple could see the back of the net. I think that is what sets us apart. I have a deep bench and a lot of talent that can come in and still keep the tempo of the game up,” said the coach.
On defense, the coach said they have working on shutting down the other team’s attack.
“Senior captain Julia Hamilton face-guarded one of McCarthy’s players that was seeing the back of the net. We took her out of the game and she never saw the back of the net again. We essentially removed her from the game, no longer a threat,” explained the coach. “We’ve got to hold true to our positioning so we don’t let Ransom get in on us on offense.”
Giacopuzzi said her team needs to be in control of the situation for the full game.
“We were patient when we had control of the ball and when we had control of the game we were very, very patient and that is what we were practicing on Monday — being in control of the ball and the situation,” she said. “We’re pumped for Saturday. We’re getting our plays in order and practicing multiple defenses. I want the girls to be able to switch from zone to man defense.”