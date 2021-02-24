So far in two games, including the preseason, the Key West High girls lacrosse team has simply been dominant, having outscored their opponents, Palmetto and Coral Shores, 26-7 in that span.
But a big district week lies ahead at Palmer Trinity on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 3:30 p.m., then Gulliver Prep in the home opener on Friday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. only to go back on the road Saturday to take on Ransom Everglades at 2 p.m.
“We’ve got great new talent this year, and each girl is finding their spots on the field and their strengths to complement each other as a collective,” said Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi.
Key West started to define those roles with a 10-5 victory in the preseason against Palmetto and that was strengthened even more with a 16-2 victory on Friday, Feb. 19, at Coral Shores.
In the season-opening victory, the Lady Conchs scored twice in the first two minutes of play and racked up a 9-0 advantage by halftime, led by senior captain goalie Gemma Egan — who had one save in the first half.
“It was an exciting game to watch, our players connected so well on the field with each other,” said Giacopuzzi.
Key West had six different players ripple the back of the net, with half of those assisted and seven coming as penalty goals. Junior captain center Naomi Grabus put seven of the goals past the keeper in the win — three from penalty shots — while also adding an assist and three draw controls, while junior classmate Scarlett McMonigle had five goals and an assist. Seniors Barbara Lopez and Ericka Tunay each scored once, with Tunay adding an assist, and sophomores Bella Marchiano (four assists) and Ada Van Loon both found the back of the net once.
In the second half, sophomore Chloe Bouchard made her debut in front of the net, picking up one save.
“Between dominating the draw controls, securing 19 ground balls, two interceptions and numerous caused turnovers, [it] allowed us to control the tempo of the game,” said Giacopuzzi. “Our defense was strong, despite losing several defenders last year.”