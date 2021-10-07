The focus for the Marathon High cross country teams during the Palmer Trinity Invitational was on its district foes — like Doctors Charter and Devine Savior, as well as the host Falcons, who were expected to win the girls meet.
Not on Dolphins coach Jim Murphy’s radar were the Lady Conchs — as the Key West boys had only four on the line and did not qualify as a team, during which the Dolphins’ Pedro Zapata claimed the overall victory — but with Key West senior Catarina Cassidy running to a first-place overall finish and her teammates all coming in the Top 25, it was the Conchs that took second place in the six-team meet.
“When you start to add more teams, you never know what the outcome will be,” said Murphy, whose girls squad finished third behind Palmer Trinity and Key West. “Key West just jumped us at the end there, but it was nice because it gave Mikkel (Ross) someone to run with who she has run with before, so it was a bit of normalcy for her.”
Ross would cross the line in fourth overall, in 23 minutes and 46 seconds, only separated from Cassidy, who finished in 22:39, by a pair of Palmer Trinity runners.
For the second straight race, Marathon’s Rain Banks, who is one of the top Lady ’Fin runners, was well off her typical pace, coming in 23rd overall in 27:45, but Maeve Merryman made up a bit of the difference as she placed eighth in 24:49, two seconds ahead of the second runner from Key West, Caylaa Makimaa (24:51).
“Rain was a bit hurt and now we need to get her back to full strength,” said Murphy. “Maeve broke 25-minutes for the first time.”
Marathon also had Sarah Robinson come in 15th with a time of 26:32, Lincy Montenegro was 21st in 27:27 and Ryleigh Garcia was 25th in 27:56, but it was not enough to overcome Key West, which was rounded out by Abigail Cowan in 18th in 26:54, Carissa Haughey, a place back marking a time of 26:58, and Gianna Marchant in 22nd in 27:34.
“It was good for our girls because a lot of them improved their times,” said Murphy. “We are really just trying to get to the 25-minute average time and we were about a minute off this week. If we can get there we should be sitting pretty for the postseason.”
Marathon would also miss out on the boys title, placing second behind Doctors Charter, but Zapata would turn in a time of 17:56 for the victory.
“Palmer did not run their boys, because they were in the race of champions and their coach said they were just wiped out, so I knew that going into it,” said Murphy. “I knew, without Palmer there, it was going to be Pedro or a kid from Doctors Charter or Rivera Prep who would win.”
Sure enough at the two-mile mark, Zapata was at the front of the pack with a pair of runners from Divine Savior and one from Rivera Prep.
“They were all within 10 feet of each other at that point, so it was nice to see Pedro pull it off,” said Murphy. “At the 2.2-mile mark, it could have been any of them that won it, so it was great to see Pedro tough it out. It showed he’s in shape and once we do some speed work, I’ll be excited to see the times he can do the rest of the season.”
The Dolphins coach furthered that it might be time to switch the training regimen and focus more on speed rather than distance, which is something they do every season, as minor injuries are starting to mount on the Dolphins roster.
“We have some shin and hip problems going on,” said Murphy. “It’s nothing we haven’t dealt with during any season, it’s just hitting that time of the year when they are starting to feel the mileage we have been putting in.”
That still did not stop the Dolphins’ Vance Bursa to tie for ninth with the Conchs’ Colbin Hill in 19:32. Also for Marathon, Enrique Escobar was 13th in 19:55, Jakub Bursa was 17th in 20:11, and Mason Buxton was 10 seconds back in 19th place. But most important for the Marathon boys and girls was preparing for the postseason by seeing the new Palmer Course, which is where districts will be run this season.
“They now have an understanding of what it looks like and we can press forward,” said Murphy. “Overall, it was a very positive race.”