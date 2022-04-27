Every one of the 23 placers who scored points for the Key West girls track and field team during the District 16-2A Finals were needed, as the Lady Conchs had but six first-place finishes yet were still able to edge out rival Gulliver Prep, 142-139.5, to claim the team championship on Saturday, April 23, at Tropical Park in Miami.
Five of those six first-place finishes for Key West were claim by two athletes, as Jenkavia Harper was 4 inches better than anybody else with a heave of 31 feet, 8 inches in the shot put, threw the javelin six and a half feet farther at 104 feet, 10 inches and won the discus by more than seven feet at 99 feet, 10 inches, while Savannah Chadic was first to cross in the 200-meter dash in 25.69 seconds and also won the 400-meter dash in 58.94 seconds. Chadic also teamed with Isabel Walterson, Nikole Tomita and Mary Parks to claim first in the 4x400 in 4:12.43 and second in the 4x400 in 51.53 seconds.
The four titles for the Lady Conchs were twice as many as the rest of their Monroe County counterparts combined, as the Conchs boys had individual championships won by Kevon Mills, clearing 6 feet, 3.5 inches in the high jump, and Marques Williamson, who was first in the javelin with a throw of 162 feet, 2 inches. Coral Shores claimed first in the boys discus with Xavyer Arrington’s 141-foot, 10-inch throw.
Still, the six titles were nearly enough to claim the team championship, which Key West claimed by having 17 more athletes place in the Top 8 of their events to score points for the Lady Conchs.
Returning state qualifier Jazlyn Perloff was second in the pole vault with a leap of 9 feet, 4.25 inches, with Anabel Portuondo taking fourth in the same event at 17 feet, 10.5 inches. Abigail Cowan was also second in the long jump, at 15 feet, 7 inches, and fourth in the triple jump at 30 feet, 5.5 inches, with teammate Emily Sheldon coming in eighth in the long jump with a hop of 13 feet, 9.5 inches and fifth in the triple at 30 feet, 1.5 inches.
Placing third in both the 110 hurdles in 17.57 seconds and 300 hrudles in 50.63 seconds was Ruth Azard. Charlotte Berbue-Gray was fifth at 18.60 in the 110 hurdles and sixth, in 52.75, edged out in the 300 hurdles, in 50.90, by teammate Mary Parks, who also was seventh in the 110 hurdles in 19.32. Caylaa Makimaa took seventh in 3,200-meterr run in 13:30.71 and Peyton Dorr was eighth in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 4 inches.
Coming in behind Harper in the field events was Kaylee Matas Cabezuelo, who took fourth in the shot put at 26 feet, 1.75 inches and sixth in the discus at 75 feet, 1 inches. Katie Graft was eighth in discus at 68 feet, 7 inches. Following behind Chadic was Maddox Lowe, who also was ninth with 27.62 in the 200 and ninth in the 400, running a 1:04.86, just beaten out by teammate Grace Opalsky, who was eighth with a time of 1:04.86.
The only pointa from the Coral Shores girls were an eighth-place finish by Alexis Terry in the 100-mter dash in 13.35 seconds, which was best in the county, and the relay teams of Terry, Brooke Mandozzi, Annavera Peixoto and Berenize Martinez in the 4x100 along with Jasmine Hollis, Mandozzi, Sarina Huerta and Ellie Snodgrass in the 4x400 were both sixth.
Half of the 20 points scored by the Coral Shores boys came on Arrington’s first-place finish in the discus, and he scored one more with an eighth place in the shot put, two and a half feet behind Williamson, who won the event.
The final nine points scored for the Hurricanes came via a fourth-place finish by Simon Gutierrez in the 3,200-meter run in 10:38.04, topping the Conchs’ Colbin Hill, who was seventh in the same event in 11:20.03. Also running in front of Hill in the 1,600-meter run was Coral Shores’ Bobby Temkin, who was seventh in 5:12.42, while just behind was Brian Hurt in 5:19.50 on ninth. The ’Canes 4x440 relay team of Jahrell Rodgers, Chris Cooper, Jamoris David and Ethan Marguet also scored a pair of points with a seventh-place finish, while Cooper came up just shy of points by placing 10th in the 100-meter dash, following Key West’s James Reynolds, who was ninth in 11.69, and Clerf Alexandre, who was seventh in 11.55 seconds.
Marguet was also just off point-placement in the 400, taking ninth in 53.37, trailing Key West’s Michael Cates’s seventh-place time of 52.71.
The Conch boys were third in the team totals, just 14 points off runner-up Immaculata-LaSalle, and 41 off the pace of champion Ransom Everglades. Adding to the Conchs total was Jaiden Troilo, taking fifth in the 110 hurdles in 19.93 seconds and eighth in the 300 hurdles in 47.57. The 4x100 relay of Alexandre, Smondy Joseph, Cates and Mills was third in 44.52, Vernetti replaced Mills in 4x400 and they were fifth in 3:37.13, as were Adrian Horner, Lucas Montiel, Troilo and Logan Phillips in the 4x800 crossing in 9:22.14.
Suharevskis Niks-Davis and Cam Perkins were both able to get over the bar at 10 feet, 10 inches to place second and third in the high jump with Liam Flores coming in fourth at 8 feet, 10.25 inches, Perkins was also seventh in triple jump at 38 feet, 2 inches. Williamson, before throwing 10 feet better than anyone in the javelin, took fourth in the shot put in 44 feet, .75 inches and ranking in after Mills in the high jump for the Conchs was Brondson Etienne, clearing 5 feet, 5.75 inches for fifth and Alexandre was seventh was a leap of 5 feet, 1.75 inches.
But like the girls side, Key West was left off in the wake of the top two squads, similar to how the Lady Conchs and Lady Raiders made it a two-team race — which Key West would win for the district crown.