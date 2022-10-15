After opening the season with just one win in its first nine matches, the chances the Key West High volleyball team would be able to finish the season with at least an even record were very slim. But during that season-opening stretch, the Lady Conchs were home just twice and, since hosting their annual Conch Cup, momentum has shifted to the side of Key West as they have now won nine of their last 11 matches to end the regular season, topping City of Hialeah Education Academy, 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-17), on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
In fact, the victory against the Bulldogs in the season finale was the fourth consecutive 3-0 triumph for the Lady Conchs, who have doubled their opponents' output in that span, winning the matches by a combined 300-142, as no squad has scored more than 17 points in a game since Key West last suffered a loss.
For the second straight match, Key West was able to bring the action to an end in less than an hour, as COHEA did not take a lead until the opening point of the third set and even then, the Lady Conchs were in front a majority of the game. Sam Ventimiglia had a Conchs-best 11 kills, as well as collecting 13 digs, an ace and a block. Fellow senior Emi Ichijo was solid again on defense with 21 digs and well as a kill, Elsie Warwick finished with nine kills, a dig and an ace, Bridgette Sweeney tallied eight kills, five digs, three blocks, and an ace, Annie Scepoka had six kills, three blocks and a dig, while setters Victoria Pavlik and Reese Haggard both set up 15 assists and three aces apiece, while Haggard also had five digs and three aces.
The victory also made what seemed near impossible at the season's beginning, when the Lady Conchs were shutout in seven of their first eight, a reality as Key West closed out the regular season back at .500 with a 10-10 record. The postseason will being on Tuesday, Oct. 18, during which Key West, seeded fourth in the District 16-4A tournament, will host No. 5 Miami Sunset at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium, with the winner advancing to play top-ranked Gulliver Prep in the semifinals.