After opening the season with just one win in its first nine matches, the chances the Key West High volleyball team would be able to finish the season with at least an even record were very slim. But during that season-opening stretch, the Lady Conchs were home just twice and, since hosting their annual Conch Cup, momentum has shifted to the side of Key West as they have now won nine of their last 11 matches to end the regular season, topping City of Hialeah Education Academy, 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-17), on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium. 

In fact, the victory against the Bulldogs in the season finale was the fourth consecutive 3-0 triumph for the Lady Conchs, who have doubled their opponents' output in that span, winning the matches by a combined 300-142, as no squad has scored more than 17 points in a game since Key West last suffered a loss.

