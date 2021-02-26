For the second straight game to open the season the Key West High girls lacrosse team garnered a 16-2 victory, the most recent on Wednesday at Palmer Trinity, and Lady Conchs coach Marissa Giacopuzzi asserted that she believes her squad has just picked up from where it left off two seasons ago before the shutdown.
“We are still the defending champs and we have a title to keep on our island, so we are trying to keep it that way,” said Giacopuzzi, noting the Lady Conchs won the 2019 district crown and did not get to complete the 2020 campaign.
The coach continued to say she is not surprised by the start of the season because of the work her players put in during the offseason.
“They are hungry and ready for another winning season and I’m just thrilled with the way the season has come together,” said Giacopuzzi. “We have some really talented freshmen joining us who have been primed in the youth leagues for so many years. I am just so excited for the season and everything that is going to happen for us.”
A major reason for the Conch coach’s excitement is, “they have so many players they are watching this season,” the coach said. Those players include juniors Noami Grabus and Scarlett McMonigle, who the coach conveyed has a wonderful rhythm together, as well as, sophomore Bella Marciano.
“You can tell she has been hitting her cage in the backyard because a lot of her shots are on point,” Giacopuzzi said about Marciano.
Of course, the seniors class is strong as well, according to the coach, who last year she was waiting to shine before the shutdown. The final-year players who the coach is looking to are Barbara Lopez and Ericka Tunay.
“They are very consistent and will see the net a lot,” said Giacopuzzi.
The coach is also excited about freshman Ella Baxter.
“She has been playing in the youth league since its start and she is going to be a force on the field,” said the Lady Conchs coach. “I’m excited to see what kind of energy she brings to the field because she has a great grasp of the fundamentals of the game.”
Those players are just scratching the surface of the Conchs’ roster this season, which is currently carrying 29 members, as Giacopuzzi added she has defenders who “are stepping it up and shutting it down.”
“I really think everyone is going to bring so much value to the team,” Gaicopuzzi said. “I have a deep bench, which means I have a lot of strong girls who can get out on that field, and I am fortunate enough to say every girl has played in both of the games. If they aren’t getting on the field, they aren’t getting that experience and confidence.”
With lopsided victories in the first two games, the Lady Conchs have had that luxury of getting all their players in the contest.
“Not every game is going to be like that,” said Gaicopuzzi. “I don’t know how everyone dealt with COVID, but I know there were a lot of coaching turnovers.”
In the second 16-2 win on Wednesday at Palmer, senior goalie Gemma Egan earned two saves to shutout the Falcons in the first half. The coach also credited the play of the defense for winning the transitional turnovers battle.
“Senior defensive wing Ocean Leto had some great transitions that led to goals, while junior captain Juliette Hamilton led the zone defense with an interception and two ground balls,” said Gaicopuzzi. “Palmer could barely get shots off.”
First-year low defender Sofia David also made a down-field run to score her first career goal and defensive wing sophomore Devan Bittner had a pair of draw controls.
Sophomore goalie Chloe Bouchard has also been showing signs of promise, according to the coach.
“We needed someone to step up and she did and she’s been lucky enough to get playing time,” said Giacopuzzi. “She’s been in the cage for just a week, but she’s stepping into it and learning how to react. After being an attacker to now going to the other side of it, has to be a pretty big eye-opening for her.”
On offense, McMonigle found the back of the net four times, to go along with an assist and five draw controls, while Grabus has a goal, three assists and two interceptions. Emma Louchheim and Ada Van Loon contributed a pair of goals. Baxter has a goal, two assist and two draw controls. Sophia Felini and Lopez added a goal and assist. Marchiano and Tunay also scored once and dished out two assists, and Michaela Kevalova rippled the twine once.
As a team, Key West had nine draw controls, 23 ground balls, five interceptions, a trio of goals score on free positions shots and 26 shots on goal, all stats the coach was excited to see following the victory, during which Key West led 13-0 at halftime.
Things will get tougher for the Lady Conchs going forward, especially this week, as on Friday, Feb. 26, Key West will make its home field debut in the new-look Back Yard against Gulliver Prep at 4 p.m. and then on Saturday head to Ransom Everglades, the team who eliminated Key West from the FHSAA State Tournament two years ago, on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Gulliver is going to be very competitive for us, Miami County Day is also another team I’ve had my eyes on, they have had an incredible start to the season, then, of course, we have Ransom, who traditionally has been leagues ahead of us,” said Giacopuzzi. “So I’ll be very curious to see how the rest of the week plays out, but I think my girls are going to be very ready.”
From what the coach has seen the last two games — transitions, fundamentals on defense, and scoring ability — her squad is equipped to take on everyone very competitively.
“We can definitely give them a run for their money,” Giacopuzzi said about playing Ransom on Saturday. “I had 11 players score on Wednesday and 11 out of the 16 goals assisted so we are connected and it’s so fun to watch.”
Despite having so much talent and a convincing start to the season, Giacopuzzi’s expectations for the team this year have remained the same — to do the best they can.
“When you step on the field I ask they play their hardest and they have been doing a good job of that,” said Giacopuzzi. “We are defending our championship title and I’d like to keep it that way, but with Ransom being in our district this year, I’m not sure how reasonable that will be until Saturday. I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, because even though we are doing good to start the season, it’s still early.”