With a return trip to the FHSAA State Final Four on the minds of the Key West High softball team, it has been a resounding start for the Lady Conchs, who, after winning the season opener, returned to game play a week later with a pair of convincing mercy-rule victories, 17-2 and 15-0, on Saturday, March 4, against South Dade in Miami.
The first contest of the double header was done by the fourth inning, as the Lady Conchs scored seven runs in each of its first two at-bats. Key West scored its seven runs on just two hits in the first, singles by Ty-Marie Cervantes and Isabella Franco, and in the second used their sticks on hits by Dharma Murray, Franco and Maddy Peruse, and a home run from Miesha Hernandez to go up by 14 runs.
The Lady Conchs would close out the game with a run on three straight singles by Vera Rodgers, Alexa Condella, Shilo Sanchez and Macey Malgrat to go in front by 15, which was more than enough for starting pitcher Chloe Gilday, who tossed four no-hit innings, with just one walk and 10 strikeouts.
Key West picked right back up where it left off in Game 2, scoring 15 runs in its first three trips to the plate, on just five hits in the game. Rodgers had one of those hits, the only one during a seven-run first, Lindsey Koppal singled to start the four-run second, again the only hit of the at-bat, the in the third, Murray doubled and Perusse singled to put their team in front by 13 after three complete.
Once again, Key West finished the game in the fourth, via the mercy-rule, after scoring twice more as Rodgers doubled.
Having now outscored its opponents 38-3 to begin the season with three wins in as many games, Key West will be in the KWHS Back Yard this weekend hosting Santa Fe on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. and then Chaminade-Madonna on Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m.