With a return trip to the FHSAA State Final Four on the minds of the Key West High softball team, it has been a resounding start for the Lady Conchs, who, after winning the season opener, returned to game play a week later with a pair of convincing mercy-rule victories, 17-2 and 15-0, on Saturday, March 4, against South Dade in Miami.

The first contest of the double header was done by the fourth inning, as the Lady Conchs scored seven runs in each of its first two at-bats. Key West scored its seven runs on just two hits in the first, singles by Ty-Marie Cervantes and Isabella Franco, and in the second used their sticks on hits by Dharma Murray, Franco and Maddy Peruse, and a home run from Miesha Hernandez to go up by 14 runs.

Tags

Recommended for you