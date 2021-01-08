Four of the first five matches this season for the Key West High girls soccer team were canceled, including the Lady Conchs’ home opener in a campaign that was expected to see only four games played at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium.
That meant the Lady Conchs would have to wait until there were just a handful of contests remaining on the schedule this season before finally getting their home debut. When it came on Wednesday, Key West was certain to make the most of it, especially coinciding with Senior Night, rolling to an 8-0 mercy-rule victory against Monroe County rival Marathon High.
“It was important for the girls and the team needed this,” Key West coach Justin Martin said about playing a home match a full month after the 2020-21 campaign began. “We were pleased with the turnout of fans and the girls were just so pleased to see that support, because it’s so hard to go away, game, after the game after game. Tonight it was awesome to get that support on Senior Night and we were happy to give them back a win.”
It was also the second straight day the Lady Conchs had suited up, after taking a two-week break from gameplay during the holidays, but Key West did not show any signs of being out of shape defeating the South Florida HEAT 2-1 on Tuesday before running their current win streak to five straight on Wednesday against Marathon.
During that current win streak, the Lady Conchs have outscored their opponents 34-1 including for the second time mercy-ruling the Dolphins. On Wednesday, Key West would outshoot Marathon 27-1 (19-0 on target) to run up a 5-0 advantage by halftime.
Senior Marie Willey was a part of four of those first-half goals, including scoring the first from just outside the 18-yard box on an assist from Isabella Walterson just 7 minutes and 40 seconds into the match. Willey then set up senior classmate Laila Jones for the first of her two first-half goals on a through ball for a one-on-one opportunity in the 13th minute. Willey would do it twice more in the 23rd minute for Jenna Domenech, who buried her shot in the far corner, and three minutes later again for Jones.
Despite going in front 5-0 by the break — on a goal by Addison Sessoms after following up a saved shot off the foot of teammate Ella Baxter — and ending the game in the 55th minute —after Domenech added her second score on an assist from Emily Gould, Walterson buried her goal back post on a cross from Jones and the final goal was set up by Walterson and Jenesis Perloff for Mercy Petro — Martin expressed he felt his squad missed several scoring chances.
“It was the same as the night before, we had so many chances and we just have to be able to put that finishing touch on them,” Martin said about the victory against the HEAT. “They are missing opportunities but did not get down.”
Key West was in front 1-0 at halftime on Tuesday after a back-post goal by Vickey Daily-Willey on a corner kick from Domenech but they relinquished that advantage on a penalty kick which ended the Lady Conchs’ run of not allowing a goal in eight consecutive halves.
“I thought the foul came out of the box, but you respect the call the ref made,” said Martin, noting his team has still not allowed a goal in open play since their lone loss on Dec. 5.
Domenech would add the go-ahead goal just after the 60th minute and from there the Lady Conchs were able to control the pace of the game to seal the victory.
“They really learned how to bleed the game out and not necessarily go for that third goal,” said Martin of Tuesday’s win. “That was really good to see and showed a lot of maturity in them because a lot of teams will go for that kill goal and if you do that you can expose yourself.”
With four matches remaining in the regular season — a second straight, and final, at home on Tuesday, Jan. 12, against Coral Shores — Martin reassured there is still time to find that scoring stroke.
“I’m very confident there’s enough time to get it right,” said Martin. “I’m very confident in the way the defense is running, there’s been some good play in the midfield between Marie, Alena (Garcia) and Mercy, we just have to put the finishing touch on up top and that’s what we have been working on.”
Marathon also has four matches left on its schedule and coach Kelly Cruz explained every bit of game experience is crucial for the young Dolphins, who have just two starting seniors on the squad this year and are still looking for their first victory on the campaign.
“There’s always the good with the bad and the good is that they are out here playing with a higher-caliber team and they now know better what to look for, especially when we go into district play,” said Cruz. “There’s always the hope and the drive to want to do it and I hope they have both of those.”
Despite the time quickly winding down on the disrupted season, Martin expressed, after the Senior Night celebration that followed the home-opening victory, they were going to relish this win.
“They have been waiting for this game for what seems like forever and to add fuel to that, earlier this week St. Brendan called to say they were not able to travel this Friday and that just upset them even more,” said Martin. “So we are just going to enjoy this moment and be happy we are finally home.”