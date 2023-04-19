In the final home game of the regular season, the Key West High School softball team took care of business with a 10-4 non-district victory against Keys Gate on Friday, April 14, at The Back Yard.

With just two games left this month, the Lady Conchs still need to focus more on base running and defense if they want to make a return trip to the FHSAA Class 4A Final Four.

