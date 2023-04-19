In the final home game of the regular season, the Key West High School softball team took care of business with a 10-4 non-district victory against Keys Gate on Friday, April 14, at The Back Yard.
With just two games left this month, the Lady Conchs still need to focus more on base running and defense if they want to make a return trip to the FHSAA Class 4A Final Four.
In their previous meeting with Keys Gate, the Conchs took a 13-1 victory, but this was a much different game. The Knights out-hit Key West, 10-9, as both teams left nine runners stranded on the bags.
Fortunately, Key West got off to an early start with five runs in the first inning, highlighted by a run-scoring double off the bat of senior slugger Miesha Hernandez. The Lady Conchs added another in the second for a 6-0 advantage.
The Knights scored a pair in the third and one in the fourth to pull within three runs at 6-3. Over the final three frames, Key West built a 10-3 lead before Keys Gates added a run in the top of the seventh.
Junior Chloe Gilday pitched the first four innings for the Conchs. She yielded three runs on seven hits, including a home run. Fellow junior Nevaeh Arnold hurled the final two-plus frames with four strikeouts and gave up a run on three hits by the Knights.
Conchs coach Jason Garcia said Gilday started to get tired and thought it best to pull her for Arnold.
“She ran out of gas. Her pitches started getting up and they started making contact. She missed her spots a couple of times, and they squared it up,” explained Garcia.
On offense, seniors Dharma Murray and Madelyn Perusse both doubled, as did sophomore Tavyn Gage. Hernandez added a base hit for three RBI, Ty Cervantes singled twice and with a base hit was Scarlet Niles and Caroline Smith with two RBI.
“We hit the ball well, but base running was not very good, once again. It took us out of a big inning with runners on first and third. In a close game, that cannot happen,” said the coach. “We’ll see if we can clean it up this week at practice and get them to focus a little more.”
Unfortunately for the Conchs, they have but two road games left in the next two weeks to prepare for the postseason, which begins on Monday, May 1.
On Friday, April 21, the Lady Conchs travel to Miami to take on Westminster Christian (5-5-1) and then have a full week before their final regular-season match against a very good Western High School (13-5) squad on Friday, April 29, in Davie.
“We’re going to be back at it and hopefully get better. We’re going to have intra-squad games Tuesday and Thursday before we leave. We’re going to give our pitchers some work and our hitters some work. We’ll make up two games each week,” said Garcia. “You’ve got to put these teams away if we do what we’re supposed to do on the bases. We’ve got to clean up our mistakes. We can’t go to Westminster or Western and expect to beat them. They’re going to be tough, but hopefully these girls come out and do what I’ve seen them do before.”