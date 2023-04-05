It was a good way to end the regular season for the Key West High School girls lacrosse team, with three road games in as many days.

On Thursday, March 30, the Lady Conchs upended Miami Country Day, 15-2 in a non-district match, and followed up on Friday, March 31, with another 15-2 win, this time over Monroe County and District 16-1A rival Coral Shores. On Saturday, April 1, Key West took a 12-10 loss to Calvary Christian to complete the campaign with a 9-2 record.

roncooke@bellsouth.net

Tags

Recommended for you