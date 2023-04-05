It was a good way to end the regular season for the Key West High School girls lacrosse team, with three road games in as many days.
On Thursday, March 30, the Lady Conchs upended Miami Country Day, 15-2 in a non-district match, and followed up on Friday, March 31, with another 15-2 win, this time over Monroe County and District 16-1A rival Coral Shores. On Saturday, April 1, Key West took a 12-10 loss to Calvary Christian to complete the campaign with a 9-2 record.
Now, as the top seed and 3-0 record, they wait for word from the Florida High School Athletic Association on the chance to host the district tournament beginning next week.
In their first road game last week, Key West took an early lead and was able to work on the offensive and defensive sides of the field against Miami Country Day.
“Courtney (Grabus) had an outstanding game. She was on fire, out of the crease getting interceptions and causing turnovers,” stated Lady Conchs head coach Marissa Giacopuzzi. “I love to see that aggression from a goalie it’s very intimidating to an offense, knowing the goalie is an eighth defender.”
On offense, junior Ella Baxter ripped the cage for five goals and assisted on three; with three goals apiece were Bella Marchiano, Ada Van Loon and Maria Chaney as Katie Collins added one.
Grabus had seven saves, a pair of interceptions, with one caused turnover and scooped one ground ball.
Up the Keys against the Hurricanes, Giacopuzzi said the Lady Conchs were able to control the tempo of the match.
“The girls had some beautiful transitions. They dominated the draw and were able to control the pace of the game. We had heavy focus on defense and shutting the ‘Canes down when they had the ball,” said the coach.
Grabus had a half-dozen saves in the cage and, again, Baxter led the squad with four goals and two assists. Sophia Felini netted a hat trick, Marchiano and Chaney each scored a pair and had one assist each, Van Loon racked up two goals, Kaitlyn Piloto and Devan Bitter each had a goal and Michaela Kevalova assisted on one goal.
In their loss to Calvary Christian, Giacopuzzi said the outcome came down to draw controls.
“Sophia Felini really stepped up and kept us in the game with her draw possessions with five and Bella had four,” said the coach. “Our defense we made lots of adjustments, ultimately switching from a zone defense to a man-to-man to shut down their crease rolls which we did.”
Baxter finished with six goals and three assists. Marchiano added a pair, and with one each were Chaney and Van Loon.
“It was a great game of lacrosse. Again, hanging with schools who have very successful programs demonstrates to us what we can truly do when we’re challenged,” Giacopuzzi said. “This year it was a battle of securing games of that caliber to give us something to aspire to. So, our schedule wasn’t as full as it’s been in the past. We won’t stop trying to get better teams on the books and down here to show them Key West is up for the fight.”
Next up is the district quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 11. Giacopuzzi said the Lady Conchs will have a bye as the top seed with the hope of hosting the semifinals on April 12 and finals on Friday, April 14.