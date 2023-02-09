Ailee Briggs was named the ‘Outsanding Wrestler’ for the Clay Rotary Girls Invitational at Clay High after going 3-0 during the event, including defeating the defending State champion from the 140-pound weight class, Olivia Richie from Ponta Vedra, in the championship match.
No matter the outcome on Thursday, Feb. 9, history will be made for Key West High as, for the first time, a Lady Conch wrestling team will compete in the girls District 16-4A Championships.
“We are excited to take that step into the postseason and start wrestling for real,” said Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez, who will have five Lady Conchs ready to compete at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with weigh-ins at 1 p.m. on the Florida Christian campus. “We tried to follow the formula we have done for the boys program and get to some tough tournaments so we can see the girls we wanted to see.”
And thus far, the Lady Conchs have not back down from that high-level competition, including during the final meet of the season, during which freshman Ailee Briggs was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament after beating the defending state champion in the finals of the 140-pound weight class, while her sister, Shannon Briggs, continued to close the gap on the No. 1 wrestler in her 190-pound weight class but lost for the second straight week in the finals. Sheyla Figueira had a tough draw in the bracket portion of the tournament but still managed a third-place finish during the event hosted by Clay High.
“I’m excited about what they can do,” Jimenez said about competing in the District 16-4A championship. “The district for the girls is stacked. In Ailee’s class alone, there are two returning state runner ups, one from Coral Park who lost in the state finals of 140-pound weight class last year and the other from North Miami is moving up a class. That’s three of the best girls is the state in the same district.”
In order to guarantee a berth into the Region 4-1A Championships, the wrestlers must finish in the Top 4 of a weight class, with two potential at-large bid also up for grabs, depending if there are any open bids from other districts. Figueira will compete in the 105-pound weight class, Lola Jaime at 110, Natalie Arguello at 135 along with the Briggs sisters, Ailee at 140 and Shannon at 190.
“I think all of our girls should be Top 4, all five of them, I think, are good enough to be district champs,” said Jimenez. “I think Ailee is one of the best girls in the state and ha a legitimate shot to win districts, even though she has a tough road. Shannon also has a really good shot, she’s probably the most talented out of our group, she just missed a big portion of the season, I also think Natalie has a good shot because she has already beat the South Dade girl who is the favorite. Sheyla has a good shot at winning it too and Lolo too, she can make it to the finals and win, but even if they don’t won it, they have to look at it as if they still have to more chances to beat them to win the state title. They just have to focus on one match at a time because now every match matters.
Despite having state aspirations for all of the Lady Conchs to win individual district crowns, Jimenez is also well aware that, with just five wrestlers, the chances of winning the district team title are not very likely, but that matters little to the coach, who on Thursday will take a group of Key West wrestlers to make history.
“It will be tough because South Dade fields a full team and North Miami is going to be close to having a full team,” said Jimenez, noting he expects upward of 16 teams represented in the championships. “A lot of the teams are like we are, in the beginning process of it, and have just three or four girls, but those teams that finish higher than us this week, next week, when we have more girls finishing higher, we could beat them, because I think we have five girls that all can make it to the state finals.”