Ailee Briggs

Ailee Briggs was named the ‘Outsanding Wrestler’ for the Clay Rotary Girls Invitational at Clay High after going 3-0 during the event, including defeating the defending State champion from the 140-pound weight class, Olivia Richie from Ponta Vedra, in the championship match.

 Photo provided

No matter the outcome on Thursday, Feb. 9, history will be made for Key West High as, for the first time, a Lady Conch wrestling team will compete in the girls District 16-4A Championships.

“We are excited to take that step into the postseason and start wrestling for real,” said Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez, who will have five Lady Conchs ready to compete at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with weigh-ins at 1 p.m. on the Florida Christian campus. “We tried to follow the formula we have done for the boys program and get to some tough tournaments so we can see the girls we wanted to see.”

