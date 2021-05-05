The Zone 97.7 FM will be broadcasting, Ramona’s Conch Creations will be selling shirts and concessions will be open to Conchs fans off the field cheering on the Key West High softball team during the Region 4-4A Quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m. On the field it will be business as usual for Key West, which is coming off winning a second-consecutive District 16-4A title to set up the home contest against District 15-4A runner-up Mater Lakes.
“We are going to play whoever they put on the field in front of us,” said Key West coach Jason Garcia. “I don’t know much about Mater Lakes but they have a shortstop going to St. Thomas and their centerfielder is going to JuCo. Outside of that, I really don’t think there will be anything that will surprise us.”
Mater Lakes entering the game having lost seven of its last nine contests, including a 16-1 defeat to American Heritage in district title game as well as falling to Marathon, 4-0, a game after the Lady Conchs topped the Lady ’Fins via the mercy-rule. Despite the stats showing Key West as the favored team, Garcia stressed his squad is not looking past Mater Lakes to a potential matchup with American Heritage.
“We go game-to-game and they are going to go out there and play their best game as they always do,” said Garcia. “They are not going to take anybody lightly or be afraid of anybody, so I think they are ready to make a run to the state championship.”
During the district championship game, Key West was without five varsity players, due to COVID protocols, all of whom Garcia expects back on Wednesday.
“We are just hoping to not get any more calls this week,” said Garcia.
The Lady Conch are also hoping to have senior ace Coral Geide on the mound against the Bears, but that depended on how the side session goes on Tuesday as she continues to recovered from an illness that limited her in the district finals, according to the coach.
“She seemed a little better yesterday and hopefully by tomorrow she will be ready to go,” said Garcia. “We had a real good practice [Tuesday] and they are excited to play in front of their home crowd.”
It will be just the fifth time all season Key West has had the opportunity on play on its newly remodeled home turf, and as the only ball team still in contention in Key West, a major reason for all the hype for Wednesday’s contest and every game after that going forward.
“As long as we keep winning we get to stay home, and we have a great home field advantage here,” said Garcia. “What better place to be than the Back Yard, playing the regional semifinal and finals. We look forward to keep going.”