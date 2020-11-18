Scoring should not be a problem for the Key West High girls basketball team this season, with four returning upperclassmen starters back in the lineup that averaged 51.15 points per game in the 2019-20 campaign.
Now if Key West wants to be able to win a district crown — which Lady Conchs coach Shontae McLeod believes is a distinct possibility this season — then it is on the defensive side of the court the Conchs must become better, after allowing 54.6 points a game on average a season ago.
“It took a little time, but they are really gelling together to where they know each other and have that feedback from one another right now,” said McLeod, whose team is in search of the program’s first winning season since 2009-10. “Because of that, I do have high expectations of our team, I feel like we can be district champs this year.”
A major reason for the coach’s optimism is because of what she took notice of in the preseason. It was not her team’s play in particular — which she pleased with as Key West finished with a 1-1- mark defeating Gulliver Prep by four points — but more of who was in the lineup for Somerset Academy during their win against the Conchs in the opener.
“We weren’t expecting it, but that was the old Keys Gate,” said McLeod, further explaining many of the former Keys Gate players had transferred to Somerset.
It was a bit of a good-news, bad-news situation for the Conchs as they were once again topped by a near-identical squad that eliminated them from the district semifinals last season, but on the other hand, it meant those same players would no longer be in Key West’s district.
“This was the first year we actually did a preseason tournament, so it worked out kind of nice,” said McLeod. “Knowing what we know about the district teams now, I can almost guarantee it will be either us or Coal Shores for district champs this year.”
Also in District 16-4A is Gulliver Prep, St. Brendan and LaSalle, along with Coral Shores, who Key West opens the regular season against on Thursday, and Keys Gate, who Key West does not have scheduled.
With a full slate of games on tap, along with the FHSAA state series qualifying point system, McLeod made sure to schedule tough opponents wherever she could get them this season — as so far the winter sports season does not seem to be inhibited the same why the fall and spring were due to the coronavirus crisis.
“We don’t have as many home games as we do away,” said McLeod. “That’s because of everyone canceling on us, as they have, because they can’t travel to Key West until January. We will have several back-to-back-to-back games.”
In those contests, Key West will once again be looking to push the ball led by two-time all Monroe county player Alyssa McRae, who is entering her senior season with the Conchs’ single-game scoring record.
“Her shot has always been there and it’s not going to go anywhere, she can even take a couple of months off and her shot will still be there,” said McLeod. “As far as her improving, it’s on defense and we have been working on that. We are looking to try to get her a scholarship this year, so we have been working a lot with her.”
Along with McRae in the backcourt will be returning junior guard Mohina Rakmanova along with sophomore Miesha Hernandez, who will all be involved in the ball-handling duties, while, due to her defensive abilities, McLeod also noted that Hernandez will be counted to play down low as well alongside senior Sarah Centonze and Jenkavia Harper.
“We are working on a 3-2 defense, so she’ll be playing both,” McLeod said about Hernandez, noting the sophomore has matured and is showing much more confidence this year.
“She has been working hard to be a better passer and shooter,” the coach continued about Hernandez. “Her defense is amazing, so with that, I really think she’ll fit in with the combination with the four returning starters.”
Key West also has decent size to put on the court next to the speed, as in the form of sophomores Dharma Murray and Trecia Whitstone, while sophomore Emily Trenton and freshmen Olivia Gibson and Aubrey Hunter are also going to see playing time this season.
McLeod conveyed that with a full-season to be played, she believes, between all those pieces of which a majority have varsity experience, there will be enough time to build the Conchs’ defense up to assist the offense to a successful postseason run.
“If we can maintain our defense and keep the other team under control, which has been our main focus at practice, we’ve got this, this year,” said McLeod. “I really believe that we can do it.”