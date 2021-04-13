Saturday’s contest against the SLAM Academy was supposed to be one of the handful of home games for the Key West High softball team this season, that was until the Miami-based squad notified the Conchs they would be unable to travel out of Dade County.
That left, the Lady Conchs with one of two options: the first to cancel altogether, not what coach Jason Garcia with his team missing so many games already this season, or the second, to make the trip to Miami. Key West chose the latter and they made SLAM pay for not coming as the Conchs scored early and often en route to a 20-2 mercy-rule victory.
In fact, starting pitcher Ty-Marie Cervantes did not allow a hit in her five innings of work, as the only two runs for SLAM scored on one of the starting pitchers’ four walks and a Key West error. Outside of that, it was all Key West as every player in the Lady Conch lineup had a base hit, led by Yahaira Williams who had three, three runs, and an RBI, while Isabella Perez, double and RBI, Marina Goins, triple and RBI, Montunique Van staden, two runs, and Emily Bracher, two runs and two RBI, all had a multi-hit performance. Chloe Knowles, Sabrina Ramirez, Savannah Delph, Brynn Price, and Breanna Allen, with a team-high three RBI, all also had hits.
Despite the lopsided final, Key West scored only two runs in the first two frames, on a trio of SLAM errors and an infield single in the first, before breaking the game open with five runs in the third on just two singles, an error and four walks all with two outs. Goins did triple to lead off the at-bat and then drove in a run in the same inning with a bases-loaded walk.
Key West would score eight more in the fourth on four singles, five walks, and two errors all before the first out was made to go in front by the 10-run mercy rule.
Needing to play five innings before the mercy rule took place, Key West scored five more in the fifth powered by eight hits before the Key West stepped off the bases to end the top half of the frame.
An error and walk in the fourth and fifth allowed the only SLAM runs to score.
With the home game taken away from Key West, there remains just one more on the docket and that comes in the regular-season finale on Friday at 7 p.m. against Monroe County rival Marathon.