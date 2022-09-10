Still in search of that first win after opening the 2022 campaign with a gauntlet of state powerhouse teams, the Key West High volleyball was ready to take full advantage of its regular-season opener against a Monroe County rival, after sweeping through the preseason tournament, as a trip to Marathon was on the agenda for the Lady Conchs.

Despite missing two starters for a second consecutive match, Key West was in control the entire way, claiming a 3-0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-10) win to take the goose egg out of the win column on Thursday, Sept. 8, on the Middle Keys campus.

jwcooke@keysnews.com