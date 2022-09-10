Still in search of that first win after opening the 2022 campaign with a gauntlet of state powerhouse teams, the Key West High volleyball was ready to take full advantage of its regular-season opener against a Monroe County rival, after sweeping through the preseason tournament, as a trip to Marathon was on the agenda for the Lady Conchs.
Despite missing two starters for a second consecutive match, Key West was in control the entire way, claiming a 3-0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-10) win to take the goose egg out of the win column on Thursday, Sept. 8, on the Middle Keys campus.
“I think for any of the county games, they psych themselves up,” said Key West coach Sarah Eckert. “It means more to them, so that friendly rivalry is really good for all the teams in the county when they play each other.”
In order to fill out the roster with the missing players, Eckert explained that she called up some junior varsity players to the varsity squad, and had the opportunity to get them on the court during the victory, but most importantly was the passing of setter Reese Haggard, who was named the team’s Player of the Week.
“Going from a 6-2 to a 5-1 system is a heavy burden for a setter,” said Eckert, noting Haggard had a season-best 21 assists to go along with seven aces in the win on Thursday. “She was already making that leap, going from JV to varsity, and I think she has played steady, been strong for our team, and really done a fantastic job.”
The Lady Conch coach was also please with the play of the team’s libero Emiri Ichijo.
“She’s been fantastic on defense,” Eckert said of Ichijo. “I think Reese and Emi have a great connection, with Reese running a lot out of the middle (Thursday) and she was able to get the passing we needed in order to run Annie (Scepkova) and Gabby (Garcia). We were seeing some good connections there.”
Now having that first victory of the season taken care of, Key West is hoping to keep that momentum moving forward as they will be on the road all weekend in Jensen Beach for the East Coast Challenge.
“It was a good confidence booster,” Eckert said about beating Marathon. “I think the team dynamic started to change and they played really well together, so we are going to keep working on the little things. This weekend is meant to teach some lessons and build upon them because they are going to see some really tough teams in this tournament. It’s going to be a great experience because they are going to see some great play and we can grow from that.”