Scoring eight points in the opening seconds was enough for the Key West High girls basketball team to claim a victory on Thursday at Barbara Goleman as the Lady Conchs would go on a 22-0 run through the entire first quarter, blanking the Gators in the third quarter en route to a 71-7 victory in Miami.
A season-best 10 different players scored for Key West in the lopsided victory, led by Alyssa McRae who had team-highs with 23 points, seven assist and six steals. In total, Key West racked up 22 steals in the game, with Jenkavia Harper also picking off six loose balls, to go along with her four points and four of the team’s 23 assists. Mohina Rahkmonova was just behind McRae with five assists and 14 points, while Ziamora Cartwright collected a career-high 10 points.
Also scoring for Key West in the win was Aubrey Hunter with five points, Dharma Murray and Miesha Hernandez, both with four points, Sarah Centonze with three, and Olivia Gibson and Emily Tran with two each.
It was a much-needed victory for the Lady Conchs, who had won three straight entering the winter holiday break, but had lost two of three since returning. That included losing to Palner Trinity by 23 points in Key West’s first game back from the hiatus, after the Lady Conchs defeated the Falcons in the first meeting during that three-game win streak.
Key West closed out the regular season on Friday night at Marathon, a team the Conchs beat by 27 points in their first game, before entering the District 16-4A tournament on Feb. 2 against Keys Gate. The Knights eliminated the Lady Conchs a season ago, but this year it is Key West that is the higher-ranked No. 2 seed. The Lady Conchs are favored to reach the District 16-4A Championship game where they are likely to see Monroe County rival Coral Shores, who is the No. 1 seed.