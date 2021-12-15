The 18-point difference by the end of the contest on Saturday, Dec. 11, between the Key West High and Barron Collier girls basketball teams was nowhere indicative of the game itself, as the Lady Conchs, playing without team captain Jenkavia Harper due to a leg injury, were within striking distance the entire time, trailing by just two points at the end of the first, three at halftime and five by entering the fourth quarter before the Cougars finally took control of the game for the 50-32 victory at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
In a low-scoring first quarter, senior point guard Mohina Rahkmonova paced her team with three points and an assist to Herlani Lopez, while in the second quarter it was Olivia Gibson and Ziamora Cartwright who played large inside combining to collect seven points and eight rebounds, with Rahkomonova netting nine more points to make the score 26-23 in favor of Barron Collier at halftime.
Key West continued to control the paint following the break, as Trecia Whitstone collected three boards, putting back two points, Cartwright had two and Gibson three, keeping their team within striking distance, trailing 35-30 entering the fourth.
That’s when things turned sideways for the Lady Conchs, as Rahkomonva could not get a shot to fall in the final 10 minutes of game action — finishing with a team-high 12 points to go along with three rebound,s three assists, a steal and block — and the Cougars went on an 11-0 run to open the fourth. With the deficit now doubled digits, Key West was forced to foul down the stretch, but Barron Collier went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in the quarter and made two 3-pointers in the final eight minutes to pull away late for the sizeable victory.
In fact, Key West scored only once in the fourth quarter, on a putback by Cartwright, who had three points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the loss, while Gibson ended with seven points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block, with Lopez contributing six points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals. Whitstone had two points and six rebounds, while Miesha Hernandez had two points and seven rebounds.
Key West was scheduled to play twice more before the winter break, but now have just an away game on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Dade Christian, as St. Cloud canceled on Saturday, meaning the Lady Conchs will have a 23-day hiatus until the next game on Jan. 8 against Goleman to start a three-game home stand.