In the first half of Tuesday night’s region 4-4A semifinals, the Key West High girls basketball team was knocked back by the physical play of Monsignor Pace, but the Lady Conchs did not go down without a fight as with three and a half minutes left in the game, they had cut the Spartans’ lead in half to trail by just six, hoping to close that final gap and continue the historic postseason run.
It was not to be, as Key West would come no closer than six points in the waning minutes, and the season came to an emotional close with Pace holding on to a 56-47 victory at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“It’s bittersweet because it’s really sad to split with the team, but it’s been a long season and we have come really far, farther than we ever have, so no one has anything to hold their head down about right now,” said Key West’s Sarah Centonze, who was the lone senior on the court for the Lady Conchs on Tuesday. “I don’t even have words to describe everything right now, but who would have thought it would have happened to us. I’m just so proud of us and so happy.”
A frantic first quarter, during which 12 fouls were called including Key West starting point guard Mohina Rahkmonova drawing three, had the Lady Conchs struggling with the speed of the Spartans’ full-court trap. Key West was able to even the score at 7, behind three rebounds and two blocks from Centonze, before Pace went on a 6-0 run to close the first with a 13-7 advantage.
“Ever since we started with districts, Sarah has been phenomenal,” Key West coach Shontae McLeod said about Centonz, who finished her high school career with eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks. “She came out when we really needed her. I can’t say anything bad about any of the players, because they all came out and did what they had to do tonight.”
The Lady Conchs were able to gain their composure in the second, as the Spartans were called for six fouls in the quarter, but Key West went only 4-for-7 from the free-throw line and Pace was able to hold onto a 12-point advantage at halftime.
“We had to adjust,” said McLeod. “We knew they were going to double team either Mohina or Jenkavia (Harper), but they didn’t do it the way we wanted to do. We also missed a lot of layups and free throws, which really hurt us in that first half.”
It still took time for the Lady Conchs to fully make those adjustments, as the Spartans went on a 9-3 run out of the break to go in front by a game-high 18, before Key West made its run guided by Rahkmonova’s seven points and Harper’s four points and two blocks to bring it back to a 12-point difference entering the fourth.
“I think at first we did come out a little intimidated because they beat us by about 30 points the first time we played them at the beginning of the season, but once we got rid of the jitters, we came together in the second half and I’m real proud of us,” said Centonze. “I think we realized we could do it and we came so close to doing it. We really tried, but [Pace] was on their A-Game too and they just played that much better than us. It was a real good game.”
With Key West in the bonus midway through the third, as Pace collected seven fouls in the quarter, the double bonus was in play for a majority of the fourth and Key West took advantage. Rahkmonova would go 7-for-8 from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes, part of her nine-point quarter, at one point making five straight from the free-throw line during a 9-0 Key West run in which the junior guard scored seven points.
Rahkmonova’s free throw with five minutes remaining cut the lead to 10, then with four minutes left on the clock another free throw by the junior made it an eight-point difference, and her basket the next time down the court, assisted by Miesha Hernandez, made it a two-possession game with 3:30 showing on the scoreboard.
Rahkmonova would finish with 24 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while junior classmate Harper had seven points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Olivia Gibson added four points, Hernandez had two points but grabbed nine boards, and Ziamora Cartwright contributed five rebounds and two blocks.
Pace would outscore Key West7-4 down the stretch, not without a fight from the Conchs on every possession in the final seconds, to hold off the come-back rally and advance to the 4-4A Region Finals, one victory away from the state’s Final Four.
For Key West, it ends the deepest postseason run in school history and a season that saw the Lady Conchs claim their first district championship in 30 years.
“They can’t hold their head down, first of all, because they made history, and second because before thanksgiving break we lost to Pace by 30 points,” said McLeod. “Tonight, they came out here, without Alyssa (McRae), who they miss tremendously and she talked to them at halftime, and they lost by just nine. We just fell short, but we still made history. It’s been 30 years and now they just have to come out and do it again next year.
“They can’t be upset at all and next year we’ve got States all the way. Lakeland here we come,” the coach added. “We know how to get there and we probably will take a month off before we get them to camps in the offseason. If we have to fundraise, we will, but we want to do what we can to get them ready for next year.”