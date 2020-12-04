With less than a minute remaining on the clock, Key West senior Alyssa McRae collected a rebound, drove the length of the court and dropped in a layup to put the Lady Conchs in front by a pair of points in Wednesday night’s contest against visiting Palmer Trinity.
The Falcons’ final shot did not fall with seconds left, and Conchs junior guard Mohina Rokhmonova grabbed the rebound and sent it downcourt for a final Key West shot that also came off the rim but resulted in a wild scramble for the ball as time expired in Key West’s first victory of the season, 48-46, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“We need these type of games now to see what our team is made of by the time we are going to districts,” said Key West assistant coach Bernard Simmons. “Adversity kicked in at the end of the game there and we saw what type of character we have on this team.”
It was the fifth game of the season for Key West, which had dropped the first four. The Conchs were once again down early, trailing Palmer 13-7 at the end of the first and 19-15 at halftime.
“We told them the mental mistakes we were making, we can get better at,” said Simmons. “We kept telling them that if the mental mistakes get better then the game would change.”
The coaching staff was correct as Key West opened the second half on a 15-4 run, powered by McRae’s 17 points, of which 15 came from beyond the arc. In fact, she netted all five of her 3-pointers in the third to put the Conchs in front by 10, the largest lead of the game for either team.
“I kept telling her to shoot with confidence and she had the green light,” said Simmons. “She played well tonight, but in a way we expected it. I feel like when she’s hot it gets everyone else open because they focus on her. But like I told her, she has to say consistent and if she does that we will be in every game.”
Palmer would cut the lead to seven, 38-31, entering the fourth and proceeded to go on a 7-0 run to make it 38-38 with 4:53 remaining in the contest.
In that final four minutes, the lead changed hands a pair of times and was tied twice before McRae’s final layup sealed the victory for Key West. The senior finished the game with 23 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals. She was aided by Jenkavia Harper, who had six points and eight rebounds, as well as Miesha Hernandez, who scored only one fourth-quarter bucket but was crucial on defense with nine rebounds, seven defensive, and eight steals. Rokhmonova contributed eight points and five rebounds, while Olivia Gibson put in seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
“We could have done better but we got the W and stopped the losing streak,” said Simmons. “Now we are onto the next one, which is Coral Shores.”
The Conchs and Hurricanes faced off in the season opener for both teams, which Coral Shores won by 17, and the rematch is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9, in Tavernier.
“We want to go 1-1 with them and it’s going to be a big game next week,” said Simmons. “We will prepare for that by watching the film on this game, to see what we did good and what we did bad.”