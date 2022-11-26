Earlier this year, the Lemon Bay High School girls soccer team came back to upend Key West, 3-2, at The Back Yard. It was the second win of the 2021-22 season for the Lady Mantas, with former Key West High School graduates Katie (Gonzalez) Cooke and Jason Cooke at the helm of the Englewood team.
Even though that game was played in January, that was last season.
It’s a whole new campaign for the Lady Conchs under former and returning mentor Scott Paul, who coached Cooke during her prep career.
Key West made the six-hour drive to Port Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the latest installment of very friendly rivalry between Paul and his former player.
Paul said he hoped his return to the west coast school would be different — and it was.
“The Conchs walked off the pitch with a 4-2 win,” beamed Paul. “Last year we showed up with 10 players after a loss to powerhouse Mariner. It was not our finest moment,” said Paul, who was an assistant coach for last year’s team. “But that challenge changed our style of play and formation, and that carried over to this year.”
The Key West coach said both teams were missing starters, but it did not matter as both came to play.
“The match proved to be the physical challenge that both teams needed to prepare for the rest of the season,” exclaimed Paul.
It took a few minutes for either team to score, but in the 15th minute, junior forward Ella Baxter netted the ball on an assist by Nikki Tomita.
Four minutes later, the Rays were able to knot the score at 1 with a shot under Conchs keeper Teagan Lavin.
Key West took a 2-1 lead at halftime. Junior midfielder Grace Andrew made a field-length run from her defensive position to cross to a charging Vicky Daley, who opened her body and deflected the ball into the Rays’ net.
“Grace really had a dominant game controlling the middle of the field for us by complimenting those around her with her fast, smart, physical play,” said Paul.
Six minutes into the second half, sophomore midfielder Jazzy Dieguez placed a perfect through ball to the Conchs’ leading scorer Kathryn Smith, who buried the ball with a left-footed shot to go ahead 3-1.
Lemon Bay tightened the game with a goal that started as a throw-in to the middle of the Key West penalty area and caught the Conch defense off-guard to add to the intensity of an already very physical game by both teams.
Smith netted the final goal, her eighth of the season, to ice the game. Dieguez volleyed a shot at the Lemon Bay goal that ricocheted off the upper 90 and came back to Smith’s forehead for the final blow.
Paul said after the long-time rivalry, they continued the tradition of chowing down together.
“Like Thanksgiving for many of us, that day can be contentious and family competitive, but we end up breaking bread and realizing that we all love a good game and the sport of soccer,” said Paul.
Both teams are off for the week but return to action next week. Key West travels to St. Brendan on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Miami.
As far as the rivalry, Lemon Bay will make the trip to Key West to take on the Lady Conchs on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Back Yard. It could be the Lady Conchs’ year.