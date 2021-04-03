On the bus trip south Thursday afternoon, the seniors of the Coral Shores High girls lacrosse squad expressed to their teammates their desire to defeat Monroe County rival Key West, something that had not been accomplished during their time with the Lady ’Canes.
“So they came into this game really wanting to win,” said first-year Coral Shores coach Alex Pike.
As a first-year staff, Pike and her assistant Darren Bahn wanted to see how much their squad had improved from the 14-point loss in the season opener to Key West.
Midway through the second half, the Lady Conchs seemed to be well on their way to another convincing victory, taking an eight-goal advantage, but the Lady ’Canes struck back for five unanswered goals to cut the lead to just three.
“With this being one of our last games of the season, it was good to see how far we came,” said Bahn. “When we first started this season, we had girls who had never touched a stick before, much less stepped on the field, and now they are out here scoring goals and as a coach it’s nice to see that progress.”
That three-goal difference would be as close as Coral Shores came, as Key West turned back to their starters, who had gone to the bench to allow the younger players experience, and they netted the final two scores of the game to claim the 14-9 victory.
“This is a big rivalry game, so it’s easy to get them hyped up for a game like this,” said Bahn. “Coming into halftime, we went over what we were doing wrong and they came back out hyped and I commend them for keeping their speed up and even though we were down by a few goals, we wanted them to fight and get back into it and they did.”
For Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi, it was the type of match she was hoping for, as the Lady Conchs needed to play slowly to maintain their early lead, but then turned up the pace with the Lady ’Canes threatening late in the contest.
“I think when we slow things down, we do that to the extreme, but at the end, when they knew we had to step it up, they were driving to the back of the net and that’s what I like to see,” said Giacopuzzi. “I like to see players who know when we need a goal, take it to the net and they definitely did that.
Bella Marchiano had four goals and an assist in the win for Key West, Noami Grabus added two goals and two assist, Ella Baxter netted three scores and set up two, Scarlett McMonigle had three goals; Barbara Lopez rippled the back of the net once, as did Logan Simmons who also had an assist.
Lady Conchs junior captain defender Juliette Hamilton had four ground balls and two interceptions, senior midfield defender Ocean Leto picked up three ground balls and caused a pair of turnovers, and sophomore midfield defender Devan Bittner also had two ground ball, two interceptions and caused one turnovers, but the Lady ’Canes were still able to get nine shots past goalie Gemma Egan, who made five saves.
Kaylee Stoky scored four of those goals, while Eva Swanson and Kaila Jorgenson each had two.
“We had a tough game against Ransom and a big thing for us after that was keeping our intensity up and playing faster,” said Bahn. “It really was only one practice, but in that practice we pushed them to get their speed up. It worked as they were able to keep it up in the second half.
“I think a game like this really helps because, even coming away with a loss, will still give our girls a lot of confidence,” the Coral Shore coach added. “Hopefully now we will be ready to go in and roll over Palmer to get ready for Ransom.”
Giacopuzzi said she noticed a difference and feels this should be a good wakeup call for the Lady Conchs.
“Coral Shores was aggressive on the 50-50 balls and the draw controls, that was a pretty even stat,” said Giacopuzzi. “Those 50-50 balls is where we need to be more aggressive, plus they were getting off the extra shots, so we had to fight really hard to get it back at midfield and transition down the field.”
With her team in front by eight in the second half, Giacopuzzi admits her squad may have been looking ahead to Saturday’s contest against district leader Ransom Everglades, who handed Key West its only loss of the season.
“Ransom is always on our mind,” said Giacopuzzi, whose team host the Raiders on Saturday, April 3, at 2 p.m. “This wasn’t our greatest game, but it was a victory and we’ve got to figure out what we need to do tomorrow for Saturday.”
The Conchs coach also is hopeful that playing against the Raiders for the second time this season will help elevate her team’s play going into the postseason.
“It certainly makes us aware of the things we need to work on and the stuff we have gotten too comfortable with,” said Giacopuzzi. “Our eye is on Ransom and we need to fine-tune those mistakes.”
Key West and Ransom will receive a bye in the district tournament, while Coral Shores will open against Palmer Trinity with the winner taking on the Raiders, and the winner between Gulliver and County Day awaits the Lady Conchs in the second round.
Coral Shores, who has beaten Palmer twice this season, will open the action on Monday, April 12, before Key West hosts the second round on Wednesday, March 14, and then a potential matchup with Random in the championship round next Friday, April 16, which is also a state elimination game.
“They think two to three plays ahead and we need to get there,” said Giacopuzzi said about Ransom. “We are getting there, but playing them again will allow us to scout them one more time and then hopefully be ready when we likely see them again a week and a half later.”