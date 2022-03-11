The Key West High School softball team solidified their early-season rankings on Wednesday, March 9, with a 9-0 road win over Archbishop McCarthy.
Per MaxPreps.com, the Lady Conchs, now 6-0, are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and No. 13 overall in the state of Florida with two big games this weekend.
Their record will be challenged twice this weekend.
On Friday, March 11, Key West hosts Marathon High School at The Back Yard. The following day, the Lady Conchs take to the highway for a very tough matchup with Westminster Christian on Saturday, March 12.
Marathon is currently 1-1 with a loss to St. Brendan after upending Ransom Everglades to start the season. They were scheduled to play Palmer Trinity on Thursday, March 10.
The Dolphins will need to bring their "A" game to hang with the pitching-wealthy Conchs. Coach Jason Garcia said he might start junior Ty Marie Cervantes against the Lady Dolphins.
Marathon is led by sophomore pitcher Allison Garcia, who is 1-0 with 16 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.
“We’re going to give Ty two to three innings and hopefully bring in Marina (Goins) for two innings. If it goes longer, I’ll bring in Nevaeh (Arnold) if necessary,” said the coach.
Key West’s biggest test this season will be the Warriors of Westminster Christian, now 2-0. Westminster’s two wins were against teams the Conchs also beat. The Warriors topped Ferguson, 13-0, while Key West won that game 17-0. Against St. Brendan, Westminster won 11-1 and Key West won against the Sabres 10-2.
Senior hurler Isabella Artiles is 2-0 in the circle with a 0.91 ERA in 7.2 innings pitched.
“We faced her last year. She is very dominating. She throws a good curveball and has a little speed on the ball. It was a close game last year,” said Garcia. “They lost in the state championship last year, and they have a solid team coming back. They’re going to be one of the top teams in Dade County coming out of Class 3A.”
In the win over Archbishop McCarthy, sophomore Chloe Gilday pitched a complete game. She gave up two hits, two walks and she sat five on Ks to improve to 3-0 with a 1.27 ERA in six plate appearances. She has issued 28 strikeouts with just seven walks and 13 hits allowed in 22 innings pitched.
The Lady Conchs were on their way to victory with a 6-0 lead against the Mavericks in the sixth. Junior Miesha Hernandez crushed a pitch over the left centerfield fence for a three-run home run — her second dinger of the season. Hernandez also added a base hit for four RBI. Yahaira Williams tripled and singled for two RBI, Isabella Perez tripled home a run, Scarlet Niles hammered a pair of base hits, Madison Gonzalez and Caroline Smith each had an RBI single and with a base hit were Marina Goins, Chloe Knowles and Dharma Murray.
“This was probably Chloe’s best game, so far. She hit her spots; she was about 90% hitting her spots, which is big. Her screwball wasn’t working, so they went with the curveball and changeup a lot more,” explained Garcia. “They put the ball in play but mostly pops-ups. She was dominating.”