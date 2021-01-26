All the Key West High girls soccer team can do now is wait, that is unless a match arises unexpectedly this week, after closing out its scheduled matches with a 4-0 victory on Friday at Florida Christian.
“I’m trying to reach out to some of those other teams that have lost games, but I haven’t been able to do that so far,” said Lady Conchs coach Justin Martin. “If I can’t do that, we’ll get some full-sided practices in to get some extra work in other to be prepared for districts sometime next week.”
As of now, Key West does not have another scheduled match until the opening round of the district tournament, but Martin has even heard mention that date may be delayed. With that in mind, as well as a recent change in-game formation, following the team’s first back-to-back losses of the season, Martin reiterated he was certainly hoping for another match before the postseason.
“Not because I think we need it but more so because I am better looking at where our formation is now,” said Martin. “We’ve only had two games to see this new formation and I just don’t think it’s enough time to get a good enough evaluation. It’s not necessarily hurting us, but I’d like another game to kind get them back on the field one more time against quality competition.”
Since the modification, which removed a defender and stressed more on the attack, Key West has outscored its opponents 10-1. On Friday against Florida Christian, Addison Sessoms netted a pair of the scores, while Emily Gould and Jenna Domenech both scored once on two assists from Marie Willey and one from Laila Jones.
“We created a lot of chances in that new formation and it could have probably been more but I wanted to make sure everyone got playing time,” said Martin. “The defense still looks comfortable and we certainly now have more attack so for those two games it worked, so being it was the last [guaranteed] game of the year, and we were up 3-0 at halftime, in the second half I looked to get the younger players on the field in order to grow. Knowing it could have been more made me feel good about the formation.”
Following what as of now is the final match of the season, Key West is currently ranked second in the District 16-4A standings, which is where the coach expects to be when the postseason begins, whether or not they get more games this coming week. Martin further explained that he fully expects MAST Academy to be the No. 1 seed, with Gulliver likely fourth and St. Brendan, who eliminated the Conchs a year ago, will be No. 3. The district champion and runner-up will advance to the state tournament, but Key West can only wait to see how that all plays out without another scheduled game until the postseason begins.
“I know the team will want to wipe the floor with St Brendan or Gulliver but just how we played against St. Brendan against last year, losing 3-0, we’ve wanted them all this year,” said Martin. “That was one of our poorest games last year, so we really want that redemption shot. Then we are hoping to see Gulliver in the championship game because taking them down for the district title is what you dream for as a Key West Conch to make the regionals.”