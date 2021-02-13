Talented in every position, according to Key West High softball coach Jason Garcia, maybe even “more talented than we were when we lost in the state tournament a few years back after winning the district tournament,” the Lady Conchs enter the season believing a state title run is possible and, in fact, they are “putting all the marbles in that we can do it this year,” said the coach.
“Talent-wise we can go to the championship we just need someone to step up and become that leader that says this is how we are going to do it,” said Garcia.
That coach expressed the strength of the team is up the middle with juniors Isabelle Perez behind the plate and Yahaira William, who was part of the All-State team as a freshman, playing centerfield, but most of all fourth-year starting pitcher Coral Geide back on the mound.
“We are very strong up the middle, no doubt, and Coral is a big part of that,” said Garcia.
Also up the middle will be sophomore Ty Marie Cervantes at shortstop and senior Sabrina Ramirez at second base, while at third will be senior Abigail Marciniak and at first will be Breanna Allen and Madison Gonzalez.
In the corner spots of the outfield will be senior transfer Brynn Price and junior Marina Goins, who along with Allen were state qualifiers in girls weightlifting this season.
Coming off the bench will be Emily Bracher and Chloe Knowles, being used as utility players, and Savanah Delph, who will spell Perez behind the plate.
“It’s a good problem to have all this talent on the bench who can fill in, especially this year with COVID t on top of any potential injuries,” said Garcia. “With all this going on we need talent on the bench also.”
While he is confident in the field, it will be a bit of a different feel at the plate for the Lady Conchs this season, as instead of their typical speed, the coach said “I think we are going to be more of a power team than a finesse and running team.”
“We are going to need some timely hitting, we don’t have as much speed as we usually have, so mostly it’s going to be about getting them on, getting them over and getting them in,” said Garcia.
That begins with Williams, who is going to be at the top of the lineup this season.
“She was on track to be all state against last year, like she was her freshman year, and I think she’s going to have big things in front of her,” said Garcia. “There’s a lot on her plate, we are trying to get her to slap a little more to use her speed with her power to make it difficult to defend her.”
The Conchs are also expecting big things from Perez and Cervantes — who will also be seeing time on the mound along with Gions as well as Neveah Arnold, Chole Gilday and Caroline Smith, all on the junior varsity, potentially having a chance to pitch this season.
“Ty Marie has been working hard all summer and has been consistently squaring the ball up,” said Garcia. “Marina is going to be a beast in the middle of the lineup.”
In order to prepare his team for the a potential deep run into the state tournament, Garcia scheduled what he called pretty tough with Pines Charter, Doral and Westminster Christian on cue.
“We want to see all that and I think my girls can handle it,” said Garcia. “Being a bit younger is a good thing because they are hungry and want to get there. Hopefully we will get there and get it and if not hopefully that just makes them hungrier for next year.”
The coach reiterated that along with the talent there is “definitely a lot of hunger in a lot of them,” which makes the goals much loftier that winning the district championship again this season.
“Of course we want to win the district title, but as a coach you want to win the big goal every time, so our expectations is to win the state championship,” said Garcia. “I feel we can get through our region pretty well until we get to the finals, which we will be facing probably American Heritage Plantation. That will be matter of how we play that day.”