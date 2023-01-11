After a penalty kick was blocked by Key West goalie Teagan Lavin, Coral Shores’ Kai Redruello (No. 5) and Delaney Donnelly (No. 18) tried to put the ball in the net but Key West defenders Grace Andrews (No. 21), Skylar Lanoue (No. 7), Jen Perloff (No. 12) and Lilia Mook (No. 6) shut down the attack.
Key West seniors Reily Ryan, Vicki Daley (No. 23) and Nikki Tomita (No. 18) watch Jen Perloff (No. 18) get her foot on the ball for a Conchs goal as Lady ‘Canes’ Edy Kemmer (No. 8), Saydie Hendrix (No. 4), Izzy Malloggi (No. 14) and goalie Katelyn Gilman could not stop the attack.
Key West senior midfielder Rosie Detwiler (No. 19) and Coral Shores’ Jenna Mandozzi (No. 2) vie for the ball in the first half of their non-conference game.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Key West senior midfielder Reily Ryan (No. 11) took the ball down the touchline against Coral Shores players Saydrie Hendrix (No. 11) and Izzy Malloggi (No. 14).
\Key West keeper Teagan Lavin got her foot on a Coral Shores penalty kick for the save, but a Lady Conchs player encroached and the ‘Canes got a second try, which Lavin stopped again.
There was little Coral Shores defender Saydie Hendrix (No. 4) could do with the slow-rolling goal by Key West’s Vicki Daley, who collided with ‘Canes keeper Jessie Liddell as she let go of the shot.
After two weeks away from the pitch for the Christmas break, the Key West and Coral Shores girls soccer teams leaped back into action in preparation for the final regular-season stretch and post-season, which begins in late January.
On Monday, Jan. 9, at The Back Yard, Key West topped Coral Shores, 5-0, to finish a three-game span in four days with a 2-1 record.
In their first game back after the break, the Lady Conchs were a little rusty, and it showed in a 5-0 loss to the South Florida Heat on Friday, Jan. 6. But the squad came back the next day with a 3-0 win over Gulliver Prep, both games on the road.
With no time to practice, Key West got back into action on Monday, Dec. 9, with the home game against Coral Shores.
Key West got to honor their seniors at The Back Yard with the 5-0 win against the Lady Hurricanes, which also improved their record to 9-4. Coral Shores fell to 6-3 to break up their five-game win streak.
Coral Shores coach Zack Owens said although it was a loss, it was a vast improvement over the 8-0 mercy-rule loss to Key West on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Upper Keys campus.
“I’m impressed with our girls, especially how we played Key West in the past,” said Owens, a 2011 Coral Shores grad. “Our first meeting in November, they scored eight goals on us less than 20 into the second half so for us to get a full game was huge. There were some unfortunate mistakes we made and other goals Keys West played some beautiful soccer. There was nothing we could do about it. But overall, I’m not unhappy with our performance.”
Owens said they have a young team with a lot of energy on the field.
“They played with heart, and passion and were determined but it was not the result we wanted. We just could not capitalize on some of the Key West errors,” stated Owens. “Their keeper played a good game. Key West capitalized on their set pieces but we could not even put in a direct kick from just outside the box. I do feel overall the girls’ played a very good game, we were able to pass the ball around, we were able to put some pressure on Key West, it wasn’t a game I’ve seen in the past and it was not a walkover by Key West. I’m looking forward to continuing the rivalry next year. Hopefully we’re able to bring back that rivalry. We have a very good group of freshmen and sophomores and have time to build and grow this program.”
The Conchs have a big challenge on Saturday, Jan. 14, when Lemon Bay High School makes their annual trip to the island city for an 11 a.m. game at The Back Yard.
Former Key West standout player Katie (Gonzalez) Cooke is the Lady Mantas head coach, assisted by her husband Jason Cooke, who both graduated in 2002 and played collegiate ball at the University of West Florida.
In their previous meeting this season, Key West upended a young Lemon Bay (4-7-1) team, 4-2, at the Englewood campus. The Lady Mantas wants a little revenge, but the Conchs want to protect their home pitch with no intention of losing.
The Lady Canes travel to Florida City on Thursday, Jan. 12, for a District 16-2A match with Keys Gate, who lost to Coral Shores, 3-0, in December, and finish the week on Friday, Jan. 13, against Florida Christian who lost to the Canes, 1-0, in early season.