After two weeks away from the pitch for the Christmas break, the Key West and Coral Shores girls soccer teams leaped back into action in preparation for the final regular-season stretch and post-season, which begins in late January.

On Monday, Jan. 9, at The Back Yard, Key West topped Coral Shores, 5-0, to finish a three-game span in four days with a 2-1 record.

