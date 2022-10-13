Senior Night for the Key West High volleyball team was sentimental but short as the Lady Conchs celebrated just two final-year players, Emiri Ichijo and Sam Ventimiglia, but in a way, it was foreshadowing what was to come in the match against Monroe County rival Marathon High, as the Lady Conchs dispatched the Lady 'Fins in less than an hour, 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-12), on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
"It was good game, it was short and quick but it was a good game," said Ichijo. "I was sad because I was always the one preparing for the seniors and now seeing my name everywhere was so weird. I took so many pictures."
The seniors used the pregame excitement as motivation to give the fans even more to cheer for as Ichijo collected a team-high 14 digs and five aces, while Ventimiglia added 12 digs, four aces and was also tops on the Conchs with seven kills, along with Elsie Warwick, who also had seven digs. Bridgette Sweeney tallied five kills, and three digs, Annie Scepkova and Monika Jaroszewicz both had four kills, while setting up the attacks were Reese Haggard with 17 assists, as well as three aces and three digs, and Victoria Pavlik had seven assist and and two assists.
"It felt really good because everyone was saying it was for the seniors and I played really well," said Ventimiglia. "It's almost a tradition to take on Marathon on senior night, and we are a friendly rivalry, so it's great to have them come here for to play on this night. Our teammates also made this night really special and winning that quickly and playing so well only added to that. Senior night definitely helped having the crowd here cheering us on."
The victory extends Key West's win streak to three straight and eight of the last 10, as well as improving by 19 points in their prior victory against Marathon this season, but Conchs coach Sarah Eckert expressed there is still numerous elements her squads still needs to secure such as playing tighter to the net.
"There has definitely been some progressions and I'm happy with the growth I've seen, but I still want more for them," said Eckert. "I said from the beginning I want them to set the pace, and I think they have made strides in doing that and not allowed the other teams to dictate that pace. They have gotten much better about going out and setting the tone, and we have to because there are still teams out there whop are going to challenge us, so I think there's more all around."
As final adjustments will have to be made during the regular-season finale which will be on Thursday, Oct. 13, for both programs, as Marathon will head to Coral Shores for a 5:30 p.m. matchup, which will also be a prequel to the District 16-3A opener as the Lady 'Fins and Lady 'Canes will also play on Monday, Oct. 17, in Tavernier at 6 p.m. Key West will host its finale match of the regular season against Hialeah Educational Academy before and also being the postseason at home against Sunset in the District 16-4A bracket on Tuesday.
"I think we have more. I don't think it's been fully tapped yet and we have to get to that point before districts, if we want to advance," said Eckert. "With our injured players now back, it gives us a lot more versatility and everybody in practice is fighting for their role. So having that competition keep pushing us forward also, and I think we have a few more notches to climb."