Senior Night for the Key West High volleyball team was sentimental but short as the Lady Conchs celebrated just two final-year players, Emiri Ichijo and Sam Ventimiglia, but in a way, it was foreshadowing what was to come in the match against Monroe County rival Marathon High, as the Lady Conchs dispatched the Lady 'Fins in less than an hour, 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-12), on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium. 

"It was good game, it was short and quick but it was a good game," said Ichijo. "I was sad because I was always the one preparing for the seniors and now seeing my name everywhere was so weird. I took so many pictures."

