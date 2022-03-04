Going into their District 16-1A match on Wednesday, March 2, against Westminster Christian, Key West High School girls lacrosse coach Marissa Giacopuzzi knew things might get a little chippy so she told her girls to control the things they can control and leave it all on the field.
The insightful coach got the Lady Conchs physically and mentally prepared and came out with a big 16-6 victory against the Warriors on the road to improve to 5-0 and 3-0 in district.
“Yesterday it was getting a little unsafe. We kept our heads on straight and put everything behind us,” explained Giacopuzzi. “This team likes to talk, and I reminded my girls that there are only a few things we can control and that is ourselves. So, I wanted to start the game knowing we can’t control the other team, we can’t control the referees, the only thing we had was controlling ourselves. We were going in prepared. Sure, feathers were ruffled, girls were frustrated, but we pushed through, we let the scoreboard do the rest of the talking. We played a great game.”
Again, the Conchs had multiple players who found the back of the net as five scored, led by Scarlett McMonigle with five goals, one was a free position. Ella Baxter continued to pound the cage with a hat trick and had one assist, Emma Louchheim issued three assists and scored three times, team leading scorer Bella Marchiano netted a pair and assisted on two, birthday girl Naomi Grabus racked up two goals, Sophia Felini had four assists and scored a goal and Deanna Mercier added an assist.
“Emma had a phenomenal game, she was seeing the back of the cage, she was assisting people. Bella is definitely seeing the back of the net. Her skill set is so incredible. As a junior she is committed. She can do so much,” said the coach, who noted her team had a lot of assists. “Eleven of our 16 goals were assisted. We had a lot of action on the offensive end this game with 37 shots. We knew coming in they had one or two players who scored their goals, so we had our eyes on them and shut them down. We only allowed three goals a half. Every time one of their players tried to come in, our zone was right there to double the ball and force a turnover. We had a lot of cause turnovers, interceptions. There were a lot of great things happening.”
With just a few home games remaining, the seniors will be honored in the match against Palmetto. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. at The Back Yard.
“We’re looking forward to Palmetto. I hope we’re 6-0 after them,” said Giacopuzzi, eyeing their noontime match with Calvary Christian on Saturday, also at The Back Yard. “Calvary Christian is a very talented team. I like to play those types of teams. We have to remember we are still small potatoes down here in Key West on the scale of lacrosse across the country. So, I like to play these teams, they really challenge us, they show us what we need to work towards and it’s exciting the girls get to see lacrosse played at the next level — at the faster level. Saturday will be tough. It will humble us a little bit going into the week before Spring Break.”
Palmetto comes into the game with a 3-1 record, as does Calvary Christian.
The coach said they should match up with Palmetto. It will be a totally different level of play against Calvary Christian.
“It’s fast, it’s awesome to watch. That’s what we’re going for,” said the coach in reference to Calvary Christian. “They have an entire team of players looking to go to the next level so it’s going to be a beautiful thing to watch. I like that it’s home so everyone else can see this next level of lacrosse.”
Giacopuzzi said going against these bigger, better programs will help the sport grow in Key West.
“We’re great, we’re undefeated, but there is so much more out there. We’re the Southernmost lacrosse team on this tiny island. Everyone else has lacrosse everywhere — club teams, giant schools that have JV, varsity and kids that have been playing since they could walk,” expressed the coach. “We’re not there, but we will be someday. We’ll get there.”