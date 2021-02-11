During assistant coach Tanisha Multy’s pregame speech to the Key West High girls basketball team before the District 16-4A Finals, the former record-holding guard for the Lady Conchs admitted she teared up when talking about what a championship title would mean to her personally.
“I laid it out on the court to them and told them that I didn’t get to experience this when I played and I would like for them to take it all the way because it would mean a lot to me to get my hands on that championship trophy. And let me tell you it’s a great experience,” said Multy. “Not just for themselves but also for coach Shontea (McLeod) because she deserved it the most being with the girls program for eight years. The girls know how I reacted to it and that made it special.”
It was not only the first district crown for Multy, but for the program in general in the last 30 seasons with the previous coming when McLeod was on the team in the 1990 and 1991 seasons behind the tutelage of coach Glenwood Lopez.
Now they move onto taking a shot at a feat that has never been accomplished in program history, win a home playoff game. Following the Conchs’ 1990 and 1991 title runs, the season came to crashing close with losses to Hallandale in the opening round of the FHSAA tournament — as well as the three previous district runner-up finish in the last quarter-century.
On Thursday night, Feb. 11, by simply stepping on that court, against District 15-4A runner-up iMater Charter at 7 p.m., Key West would have made history as the first girls team to play a state tournament game at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium, but the Lady Conchs have admitted they want to be the first to win an FHSAA playoff game.
In order to do that, Key West will have to accomplish the achievement without the services of senior captain Alyssa McRae, who lead the team in points and assists this season, as the senior moved with her family to Germany following the district championship game.
This time around, instead of Multy giving the motivational pre-game speech, the coaching staff noted it will be McRae saying words of wisdom from across the ocean.
“I think we can make it far without her,” said Multy. “The girls have had this intensity since before the postseason started and even without her, they want to keep the same intensity like she still is.”
In her stead, the Conchs coaches have plans to move Mohona Rahkmonova, who is already a starting guard, to the role of primary ball-handler, while either starting forwards Jenkavia Harper or Miesha Hernandez line up as a starting guard.
“I’ve spoken to Jenkavia about it and told her, ‘We need you to step up because we have lost Alyssa, and you are going to be a senior next year with big shoes to fill and I think you can do it,’ ” said Multy.
Filling in down low for either Hernandez or Harper when they are playing up top will be senior Sarah Centonze or freshman Olivia Gibson.
“Olivia has had a phenomenal year for us on the varsity and has shocked me, I didn’t see it coming, Sarah as well and I have faith in them,” said Multy. “This hasn’t been done in 30 years so I think these girls are hungry for it.
“Monday at practice we came in and told them that even though we won a district championship, and it hasn’t happened in 30 years, let’s go out and get some wins at home and make history,” the assistant coach added. “All the coaching staff, myself, coach Bernard (Hayes) and coach Shontea (McLeod), believe in the girls. I never doubt them.”
Key West enters the game having won five straight, all by double-digits, with four of those five coming via a mercy-rule finish, having at least a 35-point lead in the second half.
“With the run, they have had on the court, they deserve it and they are still so hungry for it that I feel there is still more to come,” said Multy.
On the flip side, iMater won only three games in the regular season, two of which were against Miami Edison, who the Knight defeated to reach their district final game against Monsignor Pace.
“We told the girls not to pay attention to any of that and you take the game like it could be your last, every game,” said Mutly, noting iMater scored just 15 points in the district final loss.
Now knowing what it feels like to be a district champion, Multy is encouraging her team to know what it feels like to win a state tournament game, adding she expects the crowd to be highly energetic for the first playoff game in 30 years.
“The support from the community had been outstanding and to see the community come together and how many people are wanting to come to the game has been phenomenal,” said Multy. “I’m expecting to get the win.”