It has been a historic season for the Key West High School girls’ lacrosse team and there is still plenty of history to make for the Lady Conchs now in their eighth season.
They amassed their best record ever at 11-1 and are ranked No. 16 in Class 1A by MaxPreps.com and in the Florida High School Athletic Association, the Lady Conchs are ranked at No. 23.
Key West will play its final game of the season at Western High School in Davie at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr 5. A win would improve their record to 12-1, but not affect their standings in District 16-1A. Currently, the Conchs are ranked No. 1 in their district with a 4-0 record. The chance to play another home game is highly likely.
Their latest game was on Thursday, March 31 against district and Monroe County rival Coral Shores. Key West went up 7-1 at the half and finished off with a 15-4 victory versus the Lady Hurricanes in Tavernier.
Although the Conchs did not have as many assists as Coach Marissa Giacopuzzi would like, they still took 24 shots on goal. Leading was Bella Marchiano with four goals — two from free position shotsn — and Ella Baxter also netted four goals — with one from a free position shot —and assisted on a pair of goals. Scarlett McMonigle, Naomi Grabus and Ada Van Loon netted two goals apiece, Sophia Felini netted a goal and Michaela Kevalova was good for an assist.
In the cage, Courtney Grabus saved seven shots and allowed three and Geidy Quiche yielded a goal and saved two.
Key West scooped up 20 ground balls and was aggressive on defense with 14 caused turnovers; two interceptions by Naomi Grabus and Baxter. Maeve O’Hearn, McMonigle, Naomi Grabus, Marchiano and Baxter each caused two turnovers and with one apiece was Rachel Owens and Cheyenne Carr.
Giacopuzzi said they have been working really hard for the second run into the state tournament. In 2021, they finished with an 11-4 mark and made their first trip to the regional tournament.
The coach said this team has the ability to make a run deep into the tournament this year.
“All week long we have been preparing not just for the final games but for what lies ahead — winning districts and having our second chance at a regional game which we know will be tough, but we’ve worked hard,” said Giacopuzzi. “We’ve been working hard for eight years to get to this point and we want to show South Florida that we can hang — we want to hang. Florida is making big waves in the lacrosse community, even us way down here.”
The coach said a win over Western would go far in qualifying for the state tournament.
“The game against Western will not count towards our ‘power ranking’ for districts, but it will count towards regionals — given we win districts,” said Giacopuzzi. “We’re looking forward to the challenge that Western will present in hopes of making us better as we go into the playoffs. It is these teams that will ultimately make us a better program. With the new power ranking system for playoffs, next year, we will be seeking more teams to push us and guide us to more district championships.”