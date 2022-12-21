The road trips can be long and arduous for the Key West High wrestling team, oftentimes spending the night in a hotel during the two-day meets, so to be able to host a tournament in the Southernmost Continental U.S. city is truly a special event for the Conchs, and the 2022 edition of the Key West Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium did not disappoint.
“Overall the event went well, it ran really smooth and we got a lot of wrestling in,” said Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez. “There were some good quality teams and I think everyone got at least five matches, some weights got nine matches. I was also very happy we got the girls in there, that was the first time we had sanctioned girls matches, so that was awesome.”
As has become a tradition during the now annual invitational, there were a handful of teams who stayed the night in the gymnasium on the Key West campus, while others were able to secure hotel rooms; the only downside for Jimenez was his matsmen did not wrestle to expectations, taking fifth out of 13 squads.
“We tend not to wrestle the best at home, I guess we are just not used to it,” said Jimenez. “I don’t know if it’s not being in a controlled environment as normal, me having to run the tournament or not focused as much on coaching, or the pressure of being at home.”
Despite not having any first-place finishers in the meet, Jimenez was especially pleased with the performance of Alfredo Corrales, who won his first three matches in the 145-pound weight class, two via first-round pin falls, for a berth in the third-place match where he also won via a pin.
“He has found his niche with his cradles on top and he’s just going for them,” Jimenez said about Corrales. “If we can tweak some things on how he gets to his cradles, he’s going to be a dangerous wrestler. He’s being really aggressive and getting after it.
The Conchs coach also praised the work of Elijah Miranda, who also placed third in the 170-pound weight class.
“Elijah wrestled well, he lost one match, but it was to the kid in his pool who won the tournament,” said Jimenez. “He’s still learning, he doesn’t have that much experience, so he’s still learning, but he’s just getting better every time”
The Conchs’ top finisher was Jason Flynn, who won eight straight, including defeating teammate Dost Bakhtiyorov in the semifinals of the 138-pound class, the first four wins coming via pin falls, before a cement mixer move by Jean Valoria in the finals ended that run.
Bakhtiyorvo also wrestled well, according to Jimenez, “outside of the finals when with just seconds left he had a lapse,” as the Conchs sophomore had a mental lapse and allowed an escape and takedown which made the difference in a one-point final.
“The only thing we can do from that turns it into a positive and learn from it,” said Jimenez. “Besides that, he wrestled really well and continued to wrestle well. Dost would have scored a lot of points for us, but he was a non-scored because Jason was the scorer at 138.”
It was a similar situation for Ralph Richie in the heavyweight class, Jaden Fox at 182 and Wes Andrews at 195, all of whom lost their third-place match.
“They just have to learn, but that’s what they get from these tournaments when they are in the big matches and get caught and lose,” said Jimenez, pointing out that both Fox and Richie were controlling their final match when they suffered a self-inflicted move that cost them the match. “It was still a good experience for Ralph. When you are winning in the third period, you have to learn not to do things like that and just run the match through. Instead, he put himself on his back and we’ve all been there, but that’s what he needs to take away from it.”
Also placing for the Conchs was Abram Canet, who took fifth at 132 pounds, while on the girls side, Sheyla Figueira won half her matches to finish third in her group, Lola Jaime earned a win and took fourth, Fernanda Cruz was also third after pinning her first opponent in the opening round, while Natalie Arguello went 3-1 to take second.
“We were hoping to get a few more in the tournament, we had a few girls transfer in this week but were just not cleared, but now we have time to work them in,” said Jimenez.
The entire Conchs program will have extra time to work out any kinks during the next week, as Key West will have the optional workouts available for those matsmens who want the practice before returning the following week for the District Duals, which will be held at Florida Christian on Thursday, Jan. 5, followed by the boys traveling to Somerset the following day for a two-day event, while the girls will be at Palmetto Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 7.
“It’s more about getting in matches and getting in shape so we can figure out the proper way to manage matches and finish,” said Jimenez. “It just comes with experience and time, and it’s all part of the plan. We will just continue to grow from it.”
By the time the District Duals come around, Jimenez added he expects his team to be at their proper weights, which will make a major difference down the long stretch at the end of the season.
“I think we are close in the progression to getting guys to where they need to be,” said Jimenez. “Once we get the guys where we are hoping they will be, it will be exciting. I think with progression everyone will be in the right weights, but wrestling-wise, I haven’t seen a team, weight-for-weight, who can hang with us. I don’t want to sound overconfident, but we have wrestled against some of the better schools, and we have a full lineup and they don’t. For us to go toe-to-toe at Riverdale, without our full lineup, gave me a lot o confidence.”