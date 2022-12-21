The road trips can be long and arduous for the Key West High wrestling team, oftentimes spending the night in a hotel during the two-day meets, so to be able to host a tournament in the Southernmost Continental U.S. city is truly a special event for the Conchs, and the 2022 edition of the Key West Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium did not disappoint.

“Overall the event went well, it ran really smooth and we got a lot of wrestling in,” said Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez. “There were some good quality teams and I think everyone got at least five matches, some weights got nine matches. I was also very happy we got the girls in there, that was the first time we had sanctioned girls matches, so that was awesome.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com