The list of the all-time fastest 5K runners in Key West High history now includes Caylaa Makimaa, as the sophomore raced to a 20:36 during the 4-2A Region Finals at the South County Regional Park in Boca Raton on Thursday, Oct. 27, placing her fourth in the Conchs record books. But that was still not enough to advance her to the FHSAA State Finals, coming up two places and 24 seconds away from a qualifying berth.
The top eight teams qualified for the state finals, along with the top three individuals who were not on those eight teams, and Makimaa was the fifth individual qualifier to cross the line, in 23rd place overall. Still, her personal best needed to be 24 seconds better as the third individual to qualify, from FAU High, crossed the line in 20:12. In fact, four of the five Lady Conchs competing on Thursday clocked personal best times, as Laira Anaya was 75th overall in 22:48, a personal best, Naima Thomas also PRed at 25:06 as did Briana Nodal at 27:14, with Gianna Marchant coming in at 26:39.
Key West finished in 15th place out of 16 teams in the high-paced race, which also included the Lady ’Canes individual qualifier Kai Guth, who was in at 80th place in 23:07 during the regional. The Conchs’ Colbin Hill also qualified out of districts as an individual, and raced to a 43rd-place finish on Thursday, in 18:48, just in front of the Hurricanes’ Bobby Temkin, who was one place back in 18:55. As a team, the Coral Shores boys came in 14th out of 16th teams, with Alaric Rodriguez finishing in 19:40 in 77th place, Jace Jackson in 20:59, Jamie Cary in 21:00, Ambrose Sanchez in 22:29 and Nathaniel Shugarman in 22:30.
The first Hurricane to reach the finish was senior Simon Gutierrez, whose 17:53 was good for 24th place overall and just one individual qualifying spot short of finding his way to the state tournament, meaning just like Makimaa, despite turning in personal bests in the regional round, their season comes to an end.