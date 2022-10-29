The list of the all-time fastest 5K runners in Key West High history now includes Caylaa Makimaa, as the sophomore raced to a 20:36 during the 4-2A Region Finals at the South County Regional Park in Boca Raton on Thursday, Oct. 27, placing her fourth in the Conchs record books. But that was still not enough to advance her to the FHSAA State Finals, coming up two places and 24 seconds away from a qualifying berth.

The top eight teams qualified for the state finals, along with the top three individuals who were not on those eight teams, and Makimaa was the fifth individual qualifier to cross the line, in 23rd place overall. Still, her personal best needed to be 24 seconds better as the third individual to qualify, from FAU High, crossed the line in 20:12. In fact, four of the five Lady Conchs competing on Thursday clocked personal best times, as Laira Anaya was 75th overall in 22:48, a personal best, Naima Thomas also PRed at 25:06 as did Briana Nodal at 27:14, with Gianna Marchant coming in at 26:39.