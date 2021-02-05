It has been nearly a decade since the Key West High girls basketball team was playing for potentially the first district championship in school history. The Lady Conchs were very familiar with that fact before taking to the court on Wednesday in the District 16-4A semifinals against Gulliver Prep on the Raiders’ home court.
“We know we have a chance to make history,” said Lady Conchs junior guard Mohina Rahkmonova.
The Lady Conchs were sure to not let the opportunity pass, as Key West opened a 10-point advantage by the end of the first quarter and never relinquished the lead for the remainder of the contest, eliminating Gulliver 61-49.
“We still have stuff left on the table to do, but it is a good feeling making it past the second round, back into the district championships and knowing that’s already made history,” said Rahkmonova.
During that first-quarter run, Alyssa McRae netted six points, Olivia Gibson scored four, Miesha Hernandez dropped in a bucket and Jenkavia Harper had three; by halftime, Key West held a 27-20 advantage.
“We all contributed in the first half,” said Rahkmonova. “We weren’t worried about scoring, we were just worried about playing the game.”
In fact, seven different Lady Conchs scored in the game, led by McRae, who finished with 26 points. Rahkmonova and Harper both contributed 14 points, Gibson added eight, Centonze marked up four points and with two each were Dharma Murry and Hernandez.
Gulliver never threatened to challenge Key West’s lead in the second half as the Lady Conchs were able to extend their advantage to secure just their fourth trip to the district championship game in the last quarter century, as well as a guaranteed spot in the state playoffs for the first time since they were in the district title tilt in 2011-12. Key West is favored to win its first district title in school history after No. 1-seed Coral Shores was stunned, 54-52, by fourth-seeded St. Brendan in the other semifinals matchup.
“At the beginning we started with a rocky season but we made plans to turn it around and we have come together as a team,” said Rahkmonova. “Now we all feel accomplished, but still want more and we look forward to see what we can do the rest of the way. We’ve beaten [Coral Shores and St. Brendan] both once this season and plan on doing it again.”