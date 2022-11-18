Kathryn Smith fired this rocket past the Keys Gate goalie to score one of her two goals against the Knights. In all, the junior forward has nine goals, with four against Coral Shores in the season opener and she scored three times against Seminole in the preseason classic.
Senior midfielder Rosie Detwiler (No. 19) dribbled to the Keys Gate box and crossed the ball to the face of the goal.
RON COOKE/
Keys Citizen
Ella Baxter (No. 16) had little trouble dribbling past the Keys Gate defense. The junior striker netted a pair of Key West goals.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
This shot by Key West Maddie Kilduff (No. 13) was blocked by the Keys Gate goalie but the freshman midfielder netted the Lady Conchs’ first goal of the match.
Lady Conchs junior defender Grace Andrew (No. 21) put the ball forward against a Keys Gate player.
Kathryn Smith fired this rocket past the Keys Gate goalie to score one of her two goals against the Knights. In all, the junior forward has nine goals, with four against Coral Shores in the season opener and she scored three times against Seminole in the preseason classic.
It was a quick turnaround for the Key West High School girls’ soccer team.
After a 3-0 road loss to Ransom Everglades on Saturday, Nov. 11, the Lady Conchs returned to the home pitch at The Back Yard for an afternoon game on Monday, Nov. 15 with Keys Gate.
Key West wasted little time putting the ball in the net against the Lady Knights. The Conchs cruised to a 5-0 halftime advantage and finished it off in the second half with an 8-0 mercy-rule win.
It was the Conchs’ second mercy-rule victory of the campaign said, coach Scott Paul.
“Coming off the tough Ransom match this past weekend, this game gave us an opportunity to quickly reset and work on some areas of concern that we had,” Paul stated. “Shots came early and often although the Knights’ keepers were able to stop much of the shooting onslaught.”
Freshman Maddie Kilduff put the Conchs on the board first with a goal at the 28:54 minute into the near post net. Less than a minute and a half later, junior Ella Baxter scored the first of her two goals of the match with a neat tap-in.
“One of the finer goals was scored by senior Nikki Tomita who took the ball on a short corner from Kaitlyn Franco and laced it into the far side net of the Knights’ goal for a 3-0 lead,” explained the coach. “That was an example of the type of range Nikki and several of our shooters have. Very impressive goal.”
Playing for a short time at the right outside midfield position, junior striker Kathryn Smith finished off the half with two more goals including one on a Rosie Detweiler through ball that put the Conchs ahead 5-0 and gave Smith her sixth goal of the new season.
“Our first half saw a 25-minute stretch of the type of passing we are capable of when we are confident and play our game. It was very pretty to watch,” Paul stated.
The second half saw more of the same with Baxter scoring a high-level goal trapping the ball off her chest and lacing the volley shot into the back of the Knights’ net to begin the half.
Sophomore Franco and Tomita each added a goal in the second stanza to complete the 8-0 shutout.
Next up for the Lady Conchs is a trip to the West Coast to take on perennial rival Lemon Bay High on Saturday before the team takes the week off for Thanksgiving Break.
Coach Paul wanted to give a shout-out to the soccer program for collecting food for families and even gathering donations from soccer families and businesses to make sure that this Thanksgiving meal would help show the Conchs love for players and community. Coach Daniel Waters and parent Sarah Baxter headed the drives and organized the giving.