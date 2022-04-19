A whole new chapter was etched in the school history books by the Key West High School girls lacrosse team after they won the District 16-1A Championship on Thursday, April 14, against Miami Country Day with an all-time best record of 13-2. It was their second district title in three years.
The championship entitled the Lady Conchs to a berth in the Class 1A State Tournament and the No. 4 seed in a very tough Region 4.
As the higher seed, the Lady Conchs will get to play one more game at home. At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, Key West will host South Fork (11-3) in the Class 1A Region Quarterfinal. It is the second time the Conchs have hosted a regional quarterfinal match. After winning the district title in 2019, they played Ransom Everglades in their only other time in the state tournament.
Conch coach Marissa Giacopuzzi said it has been magical season, and she knows the level of competition they will face with the Lady Bulldogs of Stuart is going to be fierce.
“I’m trying to figure out who their top players are and what our strategy is going to be. This year, doing the power rankings with the district brackets adds a whole new element to it,” said Giacopuzzi. “While we have a great record, a lot of success this year, if you look at the strength of our season, it’s pretty low — it’s negative. You look at these other teams’ strengths, it’s nine-plus. Everyone up there is so strong, so solid.”
Giacopuzzi said the experience in the state tournament will strengthen their program in future years with a good youth program, but they need to play stronger teams during the regular season.
“Having one year of doing it one year under our belts, I know the types of teams I need to seek out next year. The hope is they’ll say yes to playing us, and we make the agreement of you come to us one year and I’ll come to you one year. That’s always the problem,” said the coach, who had difficulty getting officials to Key West for another match. “I just got off the phone with some officials up there and no one has committed to it yet. The head official is saying it is so hard to get here. They have to take off an entire day’s pay to go down there and officiate a game that does not pay that much. I get it, but it sucks we have a geographical disadvantage thrown at us all the time, we’re just trying to do the best we can. We can’t help where we live. We just need to go out there, play the teams and make ourselves better.”
With one more practice on Monday, the coach said her team needs to give everything they have and leave it all on the field.
“We’ve got one last practice and hopefully the energy is high,” said the coach on Monday morning. “Going in, with the same perspective we had last time – giving everything you have every single play of the game. So, when the game is over, we know we gave it everything we had. For the seniors, this could potentially be their last game, they want to have that feeling I did everything I could and this is what happens.”
Regardless the outcome, the future looks good to the coach.
“We continue to make history and we’re improving our program — it’s so exciting. It’s another chapter and it has taken us a long time to get here — and we’re excited to be here. We’re going to be here for a while. We’ve set the precedence; we’ve got that youth league filling our incoming freshmen with already having knowledge of the game and the fundamentals. We can only move up from here.”