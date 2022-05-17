When Key West High School softball coach Jason Garcia left the field on Wednesday, May 11, after the Lady Conchs eliminated LaBelle in the Region 4-4A quarterfinals at The Back Yard, he was a little surprised by the news that Bonita Springs knocked Pompano Beach out of the Class 4A State Tournament with a 5-4 victory.
On paper, the Lady Conchs were destined to play No. 3-seed Pompano Beach in the Region 4-4A semifinal, but that all changed.
Now, the region’s top-seeded Key West will host the No. 4-seed Bullsharks from Estero in the semifinal on Tuesday, May 17, at The Back Yard.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Bullsharks (13-8) won three straight playoff games, led by junior pitchers Alyssa Estrada (5-2) and Libertie Schatzman (1-2). Garcia got to watch Bonita Springs top Pompano Beach and heard from a few opposing coaches.
“I was very surprised, Pompano and us have been the No. 1 team in the state most of the year and I know they have really, really good pitching. From what I could bring up on MaxPreps, Bonita Springs hits the ball well and throws the ball well. It looks like it’s going to be a daunting task for us,” said Garcia. “Estrada is not over-powering, but she has a really good rise-ball, which we have to be very disciplined and lay off; if not, we’ll be in for a long game. I watched a video of them and Pompano Beach. They threw the rise ball and Pompano Beach popped the ball up — swing and miss a lot. It’s a very difficult pitch to hit, you can stay back on a curve ball, can get quick hit from a screwball but a rise-ball stays at that one level and comes right out of the zone once you approach the ball, so you really have to be disciplined and not chase it.”
The coach said they had not selected a starting pitcher as of yet. Against LaBelle, sophomore Chloe Gilday gave up five hits, two for home runs in their 15-2 victory. Estero has a few players that can put it out. Garcia said he was not sure who they would start.
“I’ll talk to my staff, both Jewls (Castillo) and Erik (Snow) decided to go with Cloe last week. We have one more bullpen session today (Monday, May 16). Me personally, I want to go with the hot hand, but it is a coach’s decision,” said Garcia. “From everything I hear, they’re well-disciplined, they all hit the ball pretty well, they do rush some balls on defense — they have an .880 fielding percentage — so we want to put pressure on them that way.”
On offense, the Bullsharks have 14 home runs, led by sophomore Rylee Caldwell with six.
Key West has a few players who also can put the ball out of the park. Against LaBelle, Lady Conchs senior Marina Goins crushed a walk-off grand slam home run. The top six batters in the lineup, starting with leadoff Bella Perez, Yahaira Williams Madison Gonzalez, Miesha Hernandez, Ty Cervantes and Goins, can go long.
“We just have to come out and hit the ball. It’s no secret, we’re a doubles- and home run-hitting team. We don’t play small ball well, from what I’m hearing they don’t bunt a lot either, so you’ll probably see some fireworks,” said Garcia. “We’ve got to hit our spots and our secondary pitches have to work to be successful.”