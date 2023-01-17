Despite putting up four late points in the first quarter on baskets by Ziamora Cartwright and Aubrey Hunter, the Key West High girls basketball team was no match for high-powered Mater Lakes, which netted a 3-pointer at the buzzer to go into the second quarter in front by 13 points, and then expanded the advantage to a 74-19 victory on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.

The Lady Conchs’ Monica Bueno made a free throw to end an 8-0 run for the Bears to begin the second, making a pair in the quarter, and then Hunter followed with a layup, but Mater Lakes closed out the half on an 11-1 run to take a 41-12 lead into the break.

