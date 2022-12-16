Two seasons ago the Key West High girls basketball team was just nine points away from upsetting Monsignor Pace during the Region 4-4A semifinals, while last season it was a single-digit difference until a second-half collapse. But on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the rebuilding Lady Conchs were no match for the ever-reloading Spartans, who held a 24-point lead at the half en route to a 52-18 victory on Bill Butler Court.
In the first quarter alone, the Spartans nearly outscored the Conchs for the game, taking a 17-4 lead entering the second, when Pace once again held Key West to just four points for a 32-8 advantage at halftime.
Key West scored a team-best eight points in the fourth quarter behind four points from Ziamora Cartwright, who finished with a Lady Conch-high six points, along with a 3-pointer by Aubriana King. It did not amount to a comeback rally, as Pace still put in nine in the fourth while having seven players score at least four points.
In the losing effort, which keeps the Lady Conchs winless in seven games to start the year, Olivia Gibson tallied four points, while Amiah Marston and Colleen Barter each had two with Jaila Hicks making a free throw.
Key West has one more opportunity to garner a win before the holiday break as Kissimmee St. Cloud comes to town on Friday, Dec. 16, for a 3:30 tip-off that will be played at the Horace O’Bryant gymnasium, as the Conchs hardwood will be covered with wrestling mats for the Key West Invitational.