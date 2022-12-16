Two seasons ago the Key West High girls basketball team was just nine points away from upsetting Monsignor Pace during the Region 4-4A semifinals, while last season it was a single-digit difference until a second-half collapse. But on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the rebuilding Lady Conchs were no match for the ever-reloading Spartans, who held a 24-point lead at the half en route to a 52-18 victory on Bill Butler Court.

In the first quarter alone, the Spartans nearly outscored the Conchs for the game, taking a 17-4 lead entering the second, when Pace once again held Key West to just four points for a 32-8 advantage at halftime.