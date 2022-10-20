The 1-8 start to the season is but a distance memory for the Key West High volleyball team as, entering the District 16-4A tournament, the Lady Conchs are one of the hottest teams in the state, having won nine of their final 11 matches of the season, and they showed just how much they have grown during the 2022 campaign with a convincing 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-19) victory over Miami Sunset in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.

“The last time we saw Sunset we were down Bridgette (Sweeney) and Vicky (Pavlik) and it was close,” said Key West coach Sarah Eckert. “So I knew Sunset had it in them to battle, and we had to come out and play our game.”