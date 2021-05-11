On paper, not much separates the Key West High and American Heritage softball teams who, on Tuesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in the Back Yard, will cross paths in the Region 4-4A semifinals.
The teams enter the game on extended win streaks, the Lady Conchs six straight and the Patriots sitting at four in a row and 12 of their last 13, as well as having a nearly identical win percentage on the season — with Heritage playing six more games and having three more wins and three more losses — they each have a 5-3 record against common opponents — Key West outscoring those opponents 48-40 and Heritage 61-21 — and they each have had two years to sit on a tough loss in the region finals during the last FHSAA playoffs in the 2018-19 season.
Only one will get an opportunity at the region championship game again as the winner advances to taken on either Cypress Lake or Pompano Beach, while the loser will have the season come to a close in the single-elimination tournament.
To get to this point, Heritage first won the District 15-4A title with a 16-1 victory against Mater Lakes and followed with a 10-0 triumph in the region quarterfinals against St. Brendan. Key West has had similar outcomes as they topped Mater Lakes 14-1 in the quarters, but in the District 16-4A championship, which saw roughly a half-dozen of the Lady Conch starters out of the game due to contact tracing regulations, a walk-off home run by Sabrina Ramirez made the different in the title coming south during a 5-4 victory.
The Lady Conchs are hoping playing at home will make a difference as they are 6-1 in the new-look Key West High Back Yard this season, while Heritage is 6-5 on the road.
If Key West was to reach the region championship game, it would be only the third time in school history.