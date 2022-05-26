“Just keep playing the same way, don’t change a thing,” was the message Key West High softball coach Jason Garcia relayed to his squad during practice on Monday and Tuesday, May 23-24, in preparation for the Lady Conchs’ first trip in school history to the FHSAA State Finals series, which will be played on Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27, in Clermont.
“Don’t change a shoestring, a batting tape or anything, just go out there and play as we have been playing and doing what we have been doing,” said Garcia. “Physicality, I think they are prepared. Emotionally, mentally, and psychologically, it may be a bit different because none of them have played in this type of atmosphere before.”
The Conchs coach furthered they have played in front of packed houses thus far this postseason, with a White Out taking over the KWHS Back Yard for all three of the Regional 4-4A matchups, and Garcia also expected the Conch fans to travel well so it will not be completely unfamiliar territory playing at Legends Way Ball Fields.
“They have played in championships in travel ball, so I think they have an understanding and will be fine,” said Garcia. “There are also a lot of fans in the Sanford- Clermont area who have retired up there or played college ball in Sanford, so there are a lot Key West people there and hopefully they show up and give us the edge we need.”
The fans certainly gave Key West an edge in the postseason, with the Lady Conchs garnering three consecutive mercy-rule victories in the regional rounds to advance to the 4A State semifinals, but now in the Final Four, Garcia explained there are no pushovers remaining. Key West entered the playoffs as the No. 5-ranked team in the state in Class 4A, moved up a spot after winning the district title, 2-0 against St. Brendan, and after buzz-sawing through regionals were pushed to a No. 3 ranking. In front of Key West were Deltona and Eustis, which battled out for the Region 4-3A title, meaning the Lady Conchs were bumped once more in the Final Four ranking to No. 2 — having already moved ahead of Lake Wales, which was ranked No. 3 entering its regional quarterfinals matchup — and now the two teams will meet in the semifinals at noon on Thursday.
Led by starting pitcher Macey Murphy — who has allowed just three earned runs with 29 strikeouts across 42 innings in her last six starts, all complete game performances — the Highlanders have won a season-best seven straight games entering the semifinal matchup against the Lady Conchs, who have just one loss in the last 12 games.
“We have a plan for every pitcher we face, I look at videos of what they throw and their secondary pitches,” said Garcia. “The girl from Lake Wales throws a lot of offspeed pitches, a lot of curveballs and rises, so we just have to be disciplined and not swing at any balls above our hands.”
Lady Conchs sophomore ace Chloe Gilday has been just as dominant, holding a 1.82 ERA on the season with 96 strikeouts in 80.2 innings pitched and during Key West’s current six-game win streak, she has allowed four earned runs and 34 strikeouts in 26 innings of work in five starts.
“If you want to play defense, you are going to play it well and not let one mistake get to you,” said Garcia, noting they had one error during the postseason push. “If you can do that, you play with anybody in the state.
“If you watch our games, you’ll see every player look to the pitching coach to get the sign and if we hit our spots, the ball will go where it needs to go, where we are set up and that’s why we play well defensively in close games,” the coach furthered. “We don’t get flustered, we slow the game down, we play the game the right way, we move our feet and do all the fundamentals, which helps us tremendously.”
The high level of play of defense has also allowed the offense to rally to win five of the last six games via a mercy rule, including the three consecutive in the regionals, during which Key West has outscored its opponents 66-4 and 39-4 in the playoffs. In fact, Garcia expressed that when grading out their performances thus far, the only mistakes that have been made are in baserunning.
“We’ve had two base-running mistakes in four games, but everything else we’ve graded out at a high A,” said Garcia. “I’m very excited to see what happens. We are playing a very, very good Lake Wales team that plays defense really well. They manufacture runs and a lot of their games are really close.
“If we get behind, we just can’t press,” the coach continued. “We are not the team that’s going to bunt and move runners over, we are doubles and home run hitters and hopefully that works out for us.”
Garcia pointed out they faced three pitchers against LaBelle, two right-handed and one southpaw, in the region quarterfinals, two against Bonita Springs in the region semis and three more versus St. Brendan, two right and one left-handed, to win the first region championship in program history.
“They are seeing the ball extremely well,” said Garcia, “They have seen different angles, different secondary pitches, from different sides, so mentally they should be fine, and confident. I don’t have to preach to them about that because they know what they can do, they have done it all their lives. If we continue to do that, I see no issues on the offensive side of the ball.”
The seven Lady Conch seniors have been on the cusp of reaching the Final Four several times, as freshmen, beating Gulliver in the region semifinals in what Garcia called one of the most exciting games he has been a part of, only to come up short of a comeback in the region Ffnals again John Carroll Catholic. The following season, Key West was a top-ranked team in the state with a 6-1 record only to have the campaign ended by COVID-19 and last season the Lady Conchs were knocked out in the region semifinals of an up-and-down 10-6 campaign. The highs of this season included being ranked No. 1 in the state and have now brought them to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
“I’d like to see a quality game played, win or lose, of course, I’d love to win, and hopefully they have the same mentality, that they are ready to compete and they will be ready to compete,” said Garcia. “They may have been up and down all those years, but they are at a high level right now and are hitting their stride right where they need to be.”
Following a light practice on Monday, due to prom, which was followed by a hitting session on Tuesday before hitting the road on Wednesday with a parade of police, fire trucks and parents leading the way out of town after their classmates and band celebrated as they loaded the bus at the high school.
Before even stepping onto the field, Key West and Lakes Wales will know who is in the championship as Deltona, the No. 1-ranked team in the tournament and No. 2 in the state, and Clay, No. 4 in the tournament and No. 17 in the state, will face off in the other semifinal at 10:30 a.m. That really will not matter, as Garcia has reiterated to his team, they need to remain focused on what they have been doing all season.
“We have to expect to play a close game and a smart game because if we have one mental mistake, that can lead to a big inning and that’s what we don’t want,” said Garcia. “We have to go out there with the right mentality, knowing the situation. A mental mistake will be worse than a physical mistake because it means they’re not thinking. I don’t want them to overthink, I just want them to understand the situations.”