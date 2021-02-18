With the Region 4-4A semifinals looming on Friday night, the Key West High girls soccer team had to take a page out of its regular-season playbook and wait for another day to play, but not due to COVID like has happened so many times this year, but due to the heavy rains that fell in Miami on Tuesday afternoon before kickoff.
“We got up to Islamorada and were called to let us know we were delayed because of all the flooding in Miami,” said Martin. “We made it halfway up there and had to turn back.”
Instead Key West was back on the bus Wednesday morning headed back to Miami Springs this time for a kickoff at 4 p.m.
“The flood warnings were not lifted until 10 in the morning, so we are hoping the field looks good,” said Martin.
Unlike other games this season, this one must be played as it is part of the 4A FHSSAA State Bracket system leading into Friday’s next round, meaning the Conchs and Hawks were on a time crunch to get the game played.
“We are in a bit of a bind,” said Martin, whose team with a win would be headed back to Miami on Friday to play Gulliver Prep, who won its quarterfinal against St. Brendan in Miami on Tuesday. “Hopefully we can get it in.”