After being at the bottom of the pack the past few seasons, this year Key West high tennis coach Paul Findlay is confident enough to announce his girls squad is the best in the county. The reason for his confidence is because Key West has now faced off against both Coral Shores and Marathon, the Dolphins three times already this year with the third on Monday afternoon, and thus far the Lady Conchs have yet to drop a match.
“I’m not that surprised because we are really deep this year, especially with the girls, there’s a whole lot who can play Nos. 4, 5 and 6,” said Findlay. “Last year we were pretty close with Coral Shores, it was always 4-3, but this year, this year with the return of Sophia (Lyashenko) and the addition of Moli Strunk at No. 3, we have a good strong team. It’s just the way it is.”
The Lady Conchs proved that last Friday, Feb. 26, and then again on Monday, March 1, as they lost just two matches out of seven during the two days of action. That included Lyashenko taking command of the season series with Marathon No. 1 Lillian Guo, who is The Citizen’s four-time All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“I expected this from Sophia from the very start and now that she’s kind of getting over her nerves, she’s playing like she should play,” said Findlay.
In the second meeting between the top two players in the county, Guo would battle back from a 5-0 deficit to win in an extra set, 9-7, but, on Monday, Lyashenko was sure not to let that happen again as she shut out her junior counterpart, 8-0.
The coach added that last season, when the spring sports including tennis were shut down, Lyasheno was already enrolled at a tennis academy for the year and he believes that benefited her entering her junior campaign.
“Quite a few of them have been playing throughout this whole ordeal and they obviously haven’t been going on any vacations,” said Findlay. “I’m really happy with the way they are progressing.”
The rest of the Lady Conchs were unbeaten across both days, including Strunk, who moved up a spot to play No. 2 on Friday against Celine Ponzoa. The Conchs’ youngster came away with an 8-6 victory.
Maddox Lowe, Catherine Greene and Zoe Gehin also won matches on Friday, while Jesse Brady was back at No. 2 on Monday to garner the victory, as did Bella Johnson and Juju Jutte in doubles on Friday and Monday.
The Conch boys were unbeaten on Friday as well, which prompted Findlay to move up the entire roster on Monday and allowed his No. 1 Nico Concepcion to play only doubles on Monday. It made little difference as Marathon was able to avoid a second shutout by claiming only one victory, with Adrian Holdinga holding off Robert Malcolm at No. 1.
After its first four matches of the season were all inter-county, Key West will now start to travel out of the Keys, beginning this Saturday, March 6, at Archbishop McCarthy. While Findlay admits to not having a clue what to expect once the Conchs start to play outside the county, he did convey he believes his team, especially the girls because of their depth, can compete with most of the South Florida programs.
“It’s hard to say what everyone looks like after this past year and I really didn’t know the teams before the year,” said Findlay who is now in his second season during his third stint back with the program. “I think every team, going forward when we get out of the Keys, they usually have a strong 1 and 2, but we have a strong group going down the line, so I think we have a chance.”