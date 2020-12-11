The pressure was on Key West High’s Mohina Rahkmonova as she stepped to the charity stripe with the game tied at 70 and eight seconds remaining in overtime against Monroe County rival Coral Shores on Wednesday night in Tavernier.
“I just tried to take deep breaths and block everyone out,” said Rahkmonova. “[The Coral Shores fans] were banging on the stands and getting loud.”
The Lady Conchs junior sunk both of the free throws to put her team in front by a pair, but the Lady ’Canes had one final attempt at a 3-pointer, which did not fall, giving Key West the 72-70 victory that snapped an eight-game losing streak to Coral Shores dating back to 2017.
“It was an amazing feeling at the end of the game,” said Rahkmonova. “We were under an incredible amount of stress, but we were able to pull it off as a team and won as a team, which is always great.”
In fact, it was the first career loss for the Hurricanes’ senior class of Riley Dobson and Lucia Rodriguez to any of their county rivals. Entering Wednesday’s matchup, Coral Shores had won 15 straight against Keys opponents, including going 7-0 in the past four seasons against the Dolphins.
“I told Lucia being 8-1 in her career against Key West is a pretty good stat, especially being that Key West is always a pretty good team,” said Coral Shores coach Pat Meyer. “We’ve won some close ones against them in the past and they got this one yesterday.”
Still it looked like the Lady ’Canes would extend that streak to 16 and remain unbeaten in the last four years, as at the end of the first quarter Coral Shores was in front 18-13 and extended the lead to 38-29 at halftime.
“The coaches gave a pretty good speech at halftime and we took it and played our game,” said Rahkmonova, who netted 12 points in the third quarter to lead the comeback rally.
Coral Shores also ran into foul trouble as Dobson was forced to the bench in the third and fouled out in the fourth, which Meyers said was the turning point of the contest. She would still finish with a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Lucia Rodrigurez added 23 points and eight assists, while Bekky Valenzuela had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kailee Reinoso contributed nine points, Brooke Mandozzi had four points and also with four points, along with three steals, was Marinna Bonilla-Moreno.
“Give credit where credit is due, Key West played well, but at the end of the game we had two freshman and a sophomore in the game and Key West took advantage of some costly mistakes,” said the Hurricanes coach. “Riley was really upset, as was the whole team, because it allowed Key West to attack the middle.”
With Coral Shores keyed in on Key West’s leading scorer Alyssa McRae, Rahkmonova was able to step up, in what she called a bucket-for-bucket fourth quarter, as the junior guard finished with a game-high 34 points.
McRae would still make an important 3-pointer late in the fourth, part of her 11 points, to send the game into overtime.
“I felt we did a really good job holding Alyssa in check,” said Meyers. “Offensively we played great, we held Key West to 29 points in the first half, but without Riley in the middle, that changed the whole complexion of the game.”
Dobson’s lack of presence in the center allowed Key West’s Jenkavia Harper and Sarah Centonze to take advantage as the duo scored 21 points in the paint, a season-best 17 coming from Harper, while Ziamora Cartwright also scored four points.
“Our season started rocky, for sure, but we have managed to come together as a team,” said Rahkmonova, whose squad has now won two straight after losing the first four on the schedule.
For the Lady ’Canes, it has been the exact opposite, as they won three of their first four only to have lost two of their last three, but Meyers stressed to his team after the game not to get caught up in the one loss as they are still tied now with Key West for the top spot in the district.
“Yes, it’s a tough loss, but looking down the road that could possibly be a rematch in the district championship, if everything works out,” said Meyers. “It was a good win for Key West and hopefully we get to see them later on in the tournament.”
To further that, Meyers recalled the team’s one-point victory just eight days earlier, against Mater Lakes, which came down to Coral Shores making its free throws with just seconds left on the clock to secure the victory.
“You are going to win some of those close ones and you’re going to lose some,” said Meyers. “This one just didn’t go in our favor.”