As the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in the District 16-4A standings and the Nos. 39 and 41 ranked squads in the state, Key West High volleyball coach Sarah Eckert expected the semifinal match against MAST Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to be tightly contended. She was correct, as the Sharks took a one-game advantage after three sets only for the Lady Conchs to rally in the final two for a 3-2 (25-16, 15-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12) victory at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“Every head-to-head opponent we looked at had similar results, so I expected it to be pretty heads-up,” said Eckert.
The difference, according to the Conchs coach, was having the home court advantage.
“We were able to get a huge lead on them in the first game, just because I think the travel impacted them,” said Eckert. “They came out slow but in the second game we saw what they were capable of.”
Knowing they needed to make a change after the loss in the second game, Key West made adjustments in the third game, but still fell behind 2-1 in the match.
“We were not brining our best game to the table and started playing timid,” said Eckert. “We were sending a lot of free balls and I told them that at this point of the season no team is just going to roll over for you. We had to be aggressive. They started doing that.”
The Conchs coach expressed that by the fourth game they had finalizing those adjustments and, despite an early deficit in the game, Key West rallied to even the match at 2.
“The girls were fighting the whole way,” said Eckert. “That was big, for them to be able to get out there and keep after it.They knew if they really wanted it they needed to keep fighting.”
Key West came out faster in the fifth and rallied behind the home crowd to advance to the District 16-4A semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 21, against top-seeded St. Brendan, who Eckert called a strong, good team.
“Everybody is beatable, but we have to bring our ‘A’ game and everybody has to be on fire,” said Eckert. “It’s going to be a team effort, but if we can do that we have a shot on Thursday.”
No matter the outcome on Thursday, Eckert explained the win in the highly contested match on Tuesday was a huge boost for the Key West program.
“We’ve been saying the whole season, it’s a very young team, so is just experience for the future,” said Eckert. “This will be big for them because it was a big hurdle with the fact they had to go five sets and battle for every single point to really earn it. That’ a huge confidence boost, even if it doesn’t play out this year it will in the years to come.”