A line drive to center field off the bat of Savannah Delph, part of a 4-for-4 day at the plate, completed the two-run comeback rally for the Key West High softball team on Tuesday afternoon at Palmetto to send the game into extra innings, but in the eighth, it was the Panthers who scored the walk-off winner to claim the 6-5 victory.
Key West led just once in the game, on a two-run base hit by Yahaira Williams in the second after Delph and Madison Gonzalez had reached via singles, as Palmetto went in front 3-2 in the third and, after the Lady Conchs tied the game on William’s sacrifice fly in the fourth, the Panthers went back in front 5-3 in the fifth.
Needing to rally in their final two at-bats, singles by Key West’s Abigail Marciniak and Delph along with a hit batter loaded the bases in the sixth, but only one run scored on an Isabella Perez sacrifice fly. Madison Gonzalez and Sabrina Ramirez opened the seventh with singles, for Delph to plate the tying run with two outs in the frame.
Key West would leave the go-ahead run in scoring position in the seventh, but Lady Conchs starting pitcher Coral Geide worked her way out of a jam in the bottom of the frame to push the game into extras. She was not as fortunate in the eighth as a single and fielding error put two runners on base with one out, but a hard-hit ball up the middle brought home the winning run, to saddle the Lady Conchs ace with the loss after allowing just three earned runs on 10 hits without a walk and striking out nine.
Key West actually outhit Palmetto, 12-10, led by Delph’s four base knocks, while Williams and Gonzalez both finished with two. Marina Goins had the only extra-base hit, with a double, and also with a single was Perez.
The loss drops the Key West back to .500 on the season (4-4 overall) after splitting a pair of games on Saturday — holding off Pembroke Pines Charter 6-5 before falling to host Doral Academy 7-1 — and now they will look to push past that mark this Saturday in a doubleheader, starting at noon, against Westminster Christian. It will be the first game at the Key West High Back Yard since Feb. 20.