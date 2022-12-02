The delayed start to the season for the Key West High girls basketball team, with three games scheduled prior to Thanksgiving all canceled, finally came to an end with four consecutive days of matchups, three on the road before the Lady Conchs’ home debut on Friday, Dec. 2, against Gulf Coast at 7 p.m.
“I’m excited to finally get home and expect some good competition because they bring it every year,” said Key West junior guard Aubrey Hunter.
The contest against Gulf Coast will be the fourth straight against a state playoff potential opponent for Key West, the first two games both losses for the rebuilding Lady Conchs, who lost 49-20 to Monsignor Pace on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and 81-18 to Mater Lakes on Wednesday, Nov. 30, before taking on Westminster Christian on Thursday, Dec. 1.
“We definitely learned some things we need to work on for the games coming,” said Hunter. “We need to work on our defense and coming together as a team these next few games. It’s been a lot, but there are a lot of returning players on the team, so it’s just about getting back into the groove of things.”
The good news for Key West, it has not been just one player scoring, as against Pace, Hunter netted six points, Monica Bueno had a team-best eight points, while Olivia Gibson, Herlandy Lopez, and Abrianna King all dropped in two points.
On Wednesday, Bueno tallied five points, Gibson scored six, Hunter bucketed two, as did Coleen Barter with Amaya Martin contributing three points.
“We need to work on getting open and finding better passes, but it hasn’t been one player, but everybody trying to come together to do their part,” said Hunter.
After a long week on the road to finally begin the season, Key West will finally come home on Friday, where Hunter is hoping they can find some more chemistry against Gulf Coast
“This has definitely been a first,” Hunter said about the four straight games in as many nights to open the 2022-23 campaign. “There’s definitely going to be lots of running at practice next week, but at the same time it’s a big team so there will be a lot of subs when people get tired so we will start to figure it out.”