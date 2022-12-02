The delayed start to the season for the Key West High girls basketball team, with three games scheduled prior to Thanksgiving all canceled, finally came to an end with four consecutive days of matchups, three on the road before the Lady Conchs’ home debut on Friday, Dec. 2, against Gulf Coast at 7 p.m.

“I’m excited to finally get home and expect some good competition because they bring it every year,” said Key West junior guard Aubrey Hunter.

