The bar was raised for the Key West High girls lacrosse team last year, as its chase for a second consecutive district title was thwarted in the finals but, according to Lady Conchs coach Marissa Gaicoppzui, this season she feels they are on track to go farther than any other squad in program history.
“I think we look phenomenal,” said Giacopuzzi. “We have a lot of returning talent and a lot of players who have been putting in the work.”
The coach furthered that during the offseason she had several Lady Conchs attend camps, play in club tournaments and come to fall ball in order to prepare for the 2022 campaign.
“I have seen so much growth and I am very excited to see what we can do this year,” said Giacopuzzi. “They are motivated, but they understand I have high expectations for them,” said
In fact, the coach also stressed that this season there is a passion and drive to get better, which she has not seen in previous seasons that has her highly anticipating this season as much as any other season — even the program’s lone district title year in 2019.
The reason for the excitement is due to the fact, after being denied a second consecutive district championship by Ransom Evergaldes in the championship match a season ago, this year, Giacopuzzi expressed she feels, “we have them on target.”
“They lost 15 players from last year and have always been a team we have tried to better ourselves against,” said Gaicipuzzi. “So we have our eye set on them and knowing how many kids that graduated last year we are coming for them.”
That’s not to say the Lady Conchs coach wants to just walk through the season. It’s actually quite the opposite, as she has scheduled several highly-talented teams, as well as expecting the district to be a bit stronger this year after a rebuilding season for most last year.
“I’m hoping to play against some teams we have never played before but comparing schedules should be a good matchup, I’m hoping those games help us level up,” said Gaicopuzzi said about the 15-game regular-season schedule.
Of course, having returning all-county player of the year Naomi Grabus, along will all-county senior classmate, Scarlett McMonigle, back to run the midfield in their senior season also helps, added the coach, while Gaicopuzzi explained she expects big things this season out of Bella Marchiano and Ella Baxter. Marchiano, a junior who has already commented to play college lacrosse at Palm Beach Atlantic, will be looked upon to run the offense this season, while sophomore Ella Baxter is also expected to be a major factor in the squad’s success.
“Ella has been working really hard and has a little more drive in her this year,” said Giacopuzzi. “Her accuracy in her passing and shooting is just on point, it’s almost unbelievable. She is going to be a star this year, for sure.”
While there is experience aplenty on the field, the one place lacking is at goalie, as Key West is looking to Grabus’ younger sister, Courtney Grabus, to fill the position this season, with senior captain Juliette Hamilton anchoring the defense this season.
“She’s been playing in the youth league for several years and has done a little goalie work, but I think she’s going to be awesome,” said Gaicopzuu. “We have some kinks to work out and some confidence to build because it is a very intimidating position to have people chucking balls at you all the time.”
The Conchs head coach stressed training a new keeper may have been a problem, if not for the even larger coaching staff she is carrying this season, with Reiley McDonald working with the goalies, Kristen Baumer, a club player at Syracuse, focused on the defense and, of course, returning assistant Keisa Hamilton back on the staff again this season.
“With all these people, the girls get so much attention and get individualized critiquing,” said Giacopuzzi. “They are really helping break down exactly what they need to do better and how to step up to level up their play.
“The goalies get a lot of one-on-one attention, and I’m pumped to delegate to other coaches and focus on different areas on the team,” Giacopizzi furthered. “No one is being neglected. We have a handful of new players, but I can’t let them slow us down, so this is where the coaching staff comes in.”
That extra attention came into play during the 17-2 season-opening victory against Gulliver prep, during which Key West had nine different players score, with seven assists for a 9-1 advantage by halftime. In the win, McMonigle buried four scores, Marchiano netted three goals and had an assist, Baxter had five points on two goals and three assists, Michaela Kevalova and Devan Bittner each scored twice, Emma Louchheim and Katie Collins had one apiece. Ada Van Loon contributed a goal and assist, Naomi Grabus scored once and set up two while her younger sister made four saves.
“That was a great season opener, everyone got in and played,” said Gaicopuzzi. “It really showed us what we need to focus on, but it didn’t help us become better in the sense we weren’t being challenged enough.”
Giacopuzzi reiterated that she wants her team to be fully versed by the time the postseason comes about, so they can eclipse the bar set by Ransom a season ago and return to the state tournament.
“Right now we are still working on our cohesiveness,” said Giacopuzzi. “I hope they have as much in them as I think they have in them.”