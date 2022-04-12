It has been a record season for the Key West High School girl’s lacrosse team and now has a very good chance to win the District 16-1A title, but the Lady Conchs cannot take any team for granted in the postseason.
Key West finished the regular season with an 11-2 record and is the number one seed in the district tournament, and got a bye for the quarterfinals.
As the top seed Key West gets to host the semifinal on Tuesday, April 12, at The Back Yard. The Lady Conchs will play the winner of the Coral Shores and Ransom Everglades game at 5 p.m.
In their final game of the regular season, Key West was edged 10-9 by Western High School. Not the way Conchs Coach Marissa Giacopuzzi wanted to end the season, but know they cannot let down if they want to run deep into the Class 1A state tournament.
“Tough game, we knew it would be,” said Giacopuzzi. “Through MaxPreps we were able to figure out who their top players were and also found out they were very talented at draw controls which I stress that if we can win the draw control then we can control the game.”
Western took a 7-6 edge at the half as the teams were evenly matched.
“It was a huge battle for us throughout the entire game. Though we didn’t have possession nearly as much as they did, it wasn’t a difficult task to get the ball in the back of the net, but we couldn’t do it enough. We rallied back by being down by four to tie it up, and continually went goal for goal throughout the second half.”
Down by three goals with three minutes remaining, they pulled with a goal when the final whistle sounded.
“We won two draw controls in a row scored and was within a goal. We didn’t win the last draw control and they held the ball for the last minute which ultimately led them to win. Their attack was very good at off-ball movement and breaking our zone, keeping our defenders on their toes. They found the holes and capitalized on it.”
Leading the way for Key West on offense were Ella Baxter and Scarlett McMonigle with three goals and one assist each as Bella Marchiano, Katie Collins and Naomi Grabus each scored a goal.
In the cage, Courtney Grabus finished with 12 saves.
“We made a few too many silly mistakes, and not enough valuing possession of the ball. Concepts we will work on these next four practices along with different defensive options if we find ourselves in a dire situation in need of the ball,” explained the coach. “It was a great game headed into districts.”
If Key West wins its semifinal match, the Conchs will host the district championship on Thursday, April 14, at The Back Yard, while a loss brings the historic season to an early ending.